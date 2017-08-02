Twenty-Three ASTRO Members Awarded Fellows Designation

Newswise — ARLINGTON, Va., August 2, 2017 — The American Society for Radiation Oncology has selected 23 distinguished members to receive the ASTRO Fellow designation. The 2017 class of Fellows will be recognized during the Awards Ceremony at ASTRO’s 59th Annual Meeting, to be held September 24-27 in San Diego.

The Fellows Program, started in 2006, honors those that have been an Active, Emeritus or, beginning this year, International member of ASTRO for at least 15 years, have given the equivalent of 10 years of service to ASTRO and have made significant contributions to the field of radiation oncology in the areas of research, education, patient care or service and leadership. Including the 2017 class of Fellows, 292 of ASTRO’s more than 10,000 members worldwide have received the FASTRO designation.

“The impact that this group of dedicated individuals has had on the field of radiation oncology is immense,” says ASTRO Chair David C. Beyer, MD, FASTRO. “On behalf of ASTRO, I commend and thank these 23 outstanding physicians and medical physicists for their far-reaching contributions over the years—through research and patient care—to our specialty and the fight against cancer.”

Candidates must be nominated by a current ASTRO Fellow, accompanied by three letters of support from a selected subset of ASTRO members. A committee reviews all nominations and presents a slate to ASTRO’s Board of Directors for approval.

The 2017 Fellows are:

Douglas W. Arthur, MD, Virginia Commonwealth University in Richmond, Virginia

Jeffrey D. Bradley, MD, Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis

Kevin Camphausen, MD, Radiation Oncology Branch, National Cancer Institute in Rockville, Maryland

Hak Choy, MD, UT Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas

Brian Czito, MD, Duke University in Durham, North Carolina

Patricia Harrigan Hardenbergh, MD, Shaw Regional Cancer Center in Edwards, Colorado

Eric M. Horwitz, MD, Fox Chase Cancer Center in Philadelphia

Kenneth Shung Hu, MD, New York University Langone Medical Center in New York

Peter Anthony Spencer Johnstone, MD, Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa, Florida

Jonathan P.S. Knisely, MD, Weill Cornell Medicine in New York

Albert Koong, MD, PhD, Stanford University School of Medicine in Stanford, California

John J. Kresl, MD, PhD, Phoenix CyberKnife and Radiation Oncology Center, Palo Verde Cancer Specialists in Scottsdale, Arizona

Nancy Lee, MD, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York

Simon S. Lo, MB, ChB, University of Washington School of Medicine in Seattle

Richard D. Lovett, MD, University of Vermont College of Medicine in Burlington

Alvaro Martinez, MD, 21st Century Oncology in Farmington Hills, Michigan

Lorraine Portelance, MD, Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center, University of Miami in Miami

George Rodrigues, MD, PhD, London Health Sciences Centre in London, Ontario

Alphonse G. Taghian, MD, PhD, Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston

Bin S. Teh, MD, Houston Methodist Hospital, Cancer Center and Research Institute in Houston

Wolfgang A. Tomé, PhD, Montefiore Medical Center/Albert Einstein College of Medicine in New York

Frank A. Vicini, MD, 21st Century Oncology in Farmington Hills, Michigan

Fang-Fang Yin, PhD, Duke University Medical Center in Durham, North Carolina

ASTRO’s 59th Annual Meeting, the nation’s premier scientific meeting in radiation oncology, will be held September 24-27 at the San Diego Convention Center. The 2017 Annual Meeting is expected to attract more than 11,000 attendees from across the globe, including oncologists from all disciplines and members of the entire radiation oncology team.

Led by ASTRO President Brian D. Kavanagh, MD, FASTRO, the 2017 meeting’s theme is “The Healing Art and Science of Radiation Oncology,” and it will feature keynote addresses from Richard D. Zane, MD, chief innovation officer for the UCHealth System; Lucy Kalanithi, MD, the widow of Paul Kalanithi, MD, who wrote the bestselling memoir, “When Breath Becomes Air,” and Heather Wakelee, MD, Dr. Paul Kalanithi’s oncologist; and Vinay K. Prasad, MD, MPH, a hematologist-oncologist who co-wrote the book, “Ending Medical Reversal: Improving Outcomes, Saving Lives.”

The Presidential Symposium is in three parts: “The Scientific State of the Art,” “the Art of Quality” and “The Quality of Mercy.” These sessions will focus on cutting-edge science, measuring quality in radiation oncology and quality of life issues.

ASTRO’s four-day scientific meeting will feature more than 2,800 abstracts sharing results from clinical trials and other research studies, in conjunction with more than 50 educational sessions and 24 scientific panels. More than 200 exhibitors will demonstrate cutting-edge technology and medical device innovations for radiation oncology.

For more information about ASTRO’s 59th Annual Meeting, visit www.astro.org/AnnualMeeting. For press registration and news briefing information for ASTRO’s 59th Annual Meeting, visit www.astro.org/AMPress.

