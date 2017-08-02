IFT17 Draws Over 19,000 Registrants

Newswise — CHICAGO – IFT17: Go With Purpose, hosted by the Institute of Food Technologists (IFT) held at the Sands Expo Center in Las Vegas highlighted the hottest food trends, the latest food products, and the most important developments in the science of food. More than 19,000 people attended the event held June 25-28 to attend scientific sessions, connect with colleagues, and discover new technologies on the expo floor.

Number of Attendees: 19,070

Number of Countries Represented: 91

Number of Student Registrants: 1,270

Number of Exhibitors: 1,154

Number of Scientific Sessions: 98

Number of Poster Presentations: 118

Number of Speakers: 341

IFTNEXT officially launched at IFT17 and will continue throughout the year. Ingredion’s Platinum Innovation Sponsorship helps to fund IFTNEXT, an important new initiative focused on facilitating future-forward conversations, content, learning opportunities and competitions that explore how global, transdisciplinary collaboration can advance innovation to help solve real-world food-related challenges.

IFTNEXT highlights included Start-Up Alley, where entrepreneurs from around the world revealed their latest innovations in the science of food and discussed how to survive and thrive as a food startup. Innovation in protein was among the hot topics that emerged from IFT17, with consumers increasingly looking for alternative protein sources, and evaluating them based on their impact on the environment and dietary choices

Watch three IFTNEXT powered Facebook Live videos: The Environmental Impacts of Shifting Diets, How to Survive and Thrive as a Food Startup and 3D Printed Beef-Based Meat Patties.

For a full event recap including video footage of featured sessions, please visit our IFT17 News website. Event photos and audio recordings of the scientific sessions are available by request.

IFT18 will be held in Chicago at McCormick Place, July 15-18, 2017.

