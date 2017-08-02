Institute of Food Technologists Announces 2017 IFTSA Competition Winners
Students bring fresh perspective, optimism and tenacity as they tackle our greatest food challenges
Newswise — CHICAGO – The Institute of Food Technologists Student Association (IFTSA) today named more than 20 student groups from around the world as winners of the 2017 IFTSA competitions. Held annually to engage IFT’s student members to share their research and explore critical issues outside of the classroom, the competitions range from creating viable food products for underserved populations to producing multimedia content to educate and inspire. Students competed individually or on teams in a variety of categories that aim to advance the study and profession of the science of food. IFT announced the winners at IFT17: Go With Purpose in Las Vegas.
Chapter of the Year
The Chapter of the Year Award honors one university student organization for exceptional participation, strong leadership, community outreach and providing opportunities that utilize the talents of all their members. This competition also honors an outstanding chapter in each of the following areas: National Engagement, Public Outreach, Organizational Growth, and Membership Experiences.
2017 IFTSA Chapter of the Year: Rutgers University
Outstanding Chapter for National Engagement: North Carolina State University
Outstanding Chapter for Organizational Growth: Rutgers University
Outstanding Chapter Membership Experience: Cal Poly Pomona
Outstanding Chapter in Public Outreach: Cornell University
College Bowl Competition
Since 1985, the IFTSA College Bowl Competition has tested the knowledge of student teams from across the United States in the areas of food science and technology, history of foods and food processing, food law, and general IFT/food-related trivia. The College Bowl is designed to facilitate interaction among students from different universities, stimulate the students' desire to accumulate and retain knowledge, and provide a forum for students to engage in friendly competition. Teams for IFT Student Chapters in eight geographical areas of the Student Association competed in area competitions prior to the IFT Annual Meeting. The winning teams from the eight areas competed in a final competition at the Annual Meeting.
First Place: Pennsylvania State University
Second Place: University of Wisconsin Madison
Third Place: University of California Davis
Developing Solutions for Developing Countries Competition
The IFTSA Developing Solutions for Developing Countries competition promotes the application of food science and technology and the development of new products and processes that are targeted at improving the quality of life for people in developing countries.
First Place: University of Costa Rica with Guini
Second Place: Bogor Agricultural University (Indonesia) with P-Noodle
Third Place: Bogor Agricultural University (Indonesia) with Chinut
Honorable Mentions: University of Wisconsin Madison; Wagemein University; Cal Poly San Luis Obispo
Disney/IFTSA Nutritious Food for Kids Product Development Competition
The Disney-IFTSA Product Development Competition provides a team with the opportunity to propose a market-relevant, delicious and nutritious snack that can be sold as product for a retail outlet, targets children ages 10 and younger, and meets Disney Nutrition Guideline criteria for mini meals, side dishes, or snacks.
Grand Prize: Penn State with Snow White’s Apple Delights
First Place: University of Guelph with The Chosen Bun
Honorable Mentions: Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo; Michigan State University; Virginia Tech
Excellence in Leadership Awards
The Excellence in Leadership Award recognizes two student members of IFT, one undergraduate and one graduate student, who have demonstrated exemplary leadership in their execution of student activities that furthers the mission of IFT.
Graduate Winner: Shantrell Willis, Alabama A&M University
Undergraduate Winner: Laura Borovilos, Cal Poly San Luis Obispo
The 27th Annual IFTSA & MARS Product Development Competition
The 27th Annual IFT Student Association & MARS Product Development Competition is a chance for students to take all of the skills and knowledge learned in school and apply them to a real-world situation. Each participating school's team develops a new food idea and carries the concept through marketing and production, much like a commercial product development team.
First Place: Cornell University
Second Place: Michigan State University
Third Place: University of Wisconsin – Madison
Honorable Mentions: Penn State University; Virginia Tech; Rutgers University
IFTSA Thesis Video Competition
This competition, developed by Camden BRI and IFTSA, invited graduate students to submit their research in a concise, creative three-minute video. The winner will have the opportunity to visit Camden BRI in the United Kingdom to experience each of the major divisions within Campden BRI (science, technology, brewing, and knowledge management) focusing on the most relevant areas of their area of study.
Winner: Zachary Cartwright, Washington State University
Undergraduate Research Competition
The Undergraduate Research Competition is designed to encourage and stimulate interest in undergraduate research in food science and technology, provide an opportunity for food science undergraduates to organize and present their original work, and provide a venue for networking within IFTSA for undergraduate students as well as members of industry and academia.
First Place: Anya Kwan, Harvey Mudd College
Second Place: Dean Hauser, Cornell University
Third Place: Ana Schmenk The Ohio State University
Honorable Mentions: Carolina Zuniga, University of Costa Rica; Katia Pozuelo Bonilla, Zamorano University; Alexander Mills, University of Massachusetts
Fun Run + Fitness
The annual Fun Run + Fitness competition, hosted by Feeding Tomorrow, raises support for the next generation of professionals in the science of food.
Winner: Vidita Deshpande, Utah State University
