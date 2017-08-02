CRISPR DNA Editing Corrects Disease Gene in Human Embryos – Experts Available @UofUHealth

A study published in Nature reports the first experiment in the U.S. that corrects a disease gene in human embryos using a rapidly rising and powerful DNA editing technology, CRISPR. The advance represents a bold new direction for combatting disease at its source.

Dana Carroll, Ph.D., a forefather of genetic engineering, is available to comment on the new development, recent technological advancements with CRISPR, the implications, safety issues, and what remains to be done. Carroll is Distinguished Professor of Biochemistry at University of Utah Health and member of the National Academy of Sciences. In the 1990s he co-developed zinc-finger nucleases (ZFNs), one of the first gene editing technologies, establishing a foundation for modern technologies including CRISPR. Today, his research laboratory is investigating the use of CRISPR for modifying disease genes, such as the gene that causes sickle cell disease.

Medical ethicist Jeffrey Botkin, M.D., M.P.H. is available to comment on the ethics of editing genes with CRISPR in human embryos. He is director of the Utah Center of Excellence in Ethical, Legal, Social Implications Research (UCEER) and professor of pediatrics and medical ethics at the University of Utah School of Medicine. His research and publications are focused on the ethical, legal, and social implications of genetic technology with a particular emphasis on research ethics, genetic testing for cancer susceptibility, newborn screening, and prenatal diagnosis. Dr. Botkin has served as a member of the Secretary’s Advisory Committee on Heritable Diseases in Newborns and Children. He Chairs the NIH’s Embryonic Stem Cell Working Group and is a member of the FDA’s Pediatric Ethics Advisory Committee.

