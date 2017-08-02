Ophthalmology Expert at NewYork-Presbyterian and Weill Cornell Medicine Is Available to Discuss Rising Estimates in Global Blindness

Dr. Christopher Starr is director of the fellowship program in cornea, cataract, and laser vision correction surgery at NewYork-Presbyterian and Weill Cornell Medicine.

Dr. Starr can speak to the rising predictions of global blindness, as published this morning in The Lancet:

“I think the key points are that despite prior successful efforts at tackling blindness in underserved countries, the prevalence of vision problems is actually increasing because of the aging and growing population worldwide … The study says that governments and countries in general would benefit from investing in treatments and prevention since more people would be available to rejoin the workforce and 'pay off' the upfront cost of vision programs.”

What are the leading causes of blindness and how are they typically treated?

Why will investing in treatments and prevention of these leading causes ultimately outweigh the initial cost?

What factors account for certain regions of the world being more susceptible to blindness than others?

