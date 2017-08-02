Loyola Neurologist Named Among 50 Most Influential Latinos in Chicago

Newswise — Loyola Medicine neurologist José Biller, MD, has been named to Negocios Now's list of the 50 Most Influential Latinos in the Chicago Area.

Negocios Now, a national award-winning business publication, also named four Loyola Medicine physicians to its 2017 “Who’s Who in Hispanic Chicago.”

Dr. Biller, chair of Loyola's department of neurology, is an internationally known expert on strokes. Dr. Biller has helped write national clinical guidelines for treating strokes and is a media spokesperson for the American Stroke Association. He has served as an editor, editorial board member and reviewer for leading national and international journals and textbooks. Dr. Biller is a fellow of the American Academy of Neurology, American College of Physicians, American Medical Association and Stroke Council of the American Heart Association.

Negocios Now develops the Who's Who in Hispanic Chicago list each year of the most prominent Hispanics in the Chicago area. Nominees come from sectors including business, healthcare, media, nonprofit, education, culture and politics.

The 2017 Who's Who list is published in a Negocios Now Who’s Who in Hispanic Chicago special edition. Loyola representatives on the 2017 Who’s Who list are:

Jorge Asconapé, MD, neurologist. Dr. Asconapé is board certified in neurology, clinical neurophysiology and epilepsy. He is one of the top epilepsy specialists in the Chicago area, heading the Loyola Epilepsy Center.

Diego Martin di Sabato, MD, surgeon. Dr. di Sabato's clinical expertise includes bile duct cancer, biliary disease, kidney and pancreas transplant, liver disorders, liver transplant, liver tumors and minimally invasive surgery.

Camilo Gomez, MD, neurologist. Dr. Gomez is a stroke specialist and pioneer in minimally invasive neuroendovascular surgery for the treatment of strokes and other vascular problems, including aneurysms, carotid stenosis and vascular malformations.

John Lopez, MD, interventional cardiologist. Dr. Lopez is co-director of Loyola’s acute heart attack program and director of interventional cardiology research. Dr. Lopez performs interventional procedures such as stent placements and device placements to treat heart attacks, chest pain, valve disorders and other cardiovascular conditions.