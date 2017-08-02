Hackensack Meridian Health Hospitals Receive American College of Cardiology Awards for Heart Attack Treatment

Hackensack Meridian Health Hospitals Receive American College of Cardiology Awards for Cardiac Care

Four hospitals awarded for following high standards to treat heart attack patients.

Newswise — August 3, 2017 ― Edison, NJ ― Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune, Riverview Medical Center in Red Bank, Bayshore Medical Center in Holmdel and Ocean Medical Center in Brick have received the American College of Cardiology’s NCDR ACTION Registry – Get with the Guidelines Platinum Achievement Award for outstanding care for heart attack patients.

The awards recognize our teams’ commitment and success in implementing a higher standard of care for heart attack patients and signifies that all four hospitals have reached an aggressive goal of treating these patients to standard levels of care as outlined by the American College of Cardiology/American Heart Association clinical guidelines and recommendations.

More than 700,000 Americans suffer a heart attack each year – that’s one heart attack every 44 seconds, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. A heart attack occurs when a blood clot in a coronary artery partially or completely blocks blood flow to the heart.

“These awards reflect our teams’ outstanding protocols to provide heart attack patients with the most current, science-based guidelines to ensure the best recovery,’’ said Robert C. Garrett, FACHE and co-CEO of Hackensack Meridian Health.

To receive the award, the hospitals must follow the treatment guidelines for eight consecutive quarters. Treatment guidelines include administering aspirin upon arrival and discharge, timely restoration of blood flow to the blocked artery, smoking cessation and cardiac rehabilitation.

“Our exceptional teams at each institution – from emergency medical services to cardiac surgery- are committed to working together to improve outcomes and save lives,’’ said Steven G. Littleson, FACHE and president of the Hospital Services Division and chief operating officer of Hackensack Meridian Health.

ACTION Registry-GWTG is a partnership between the American College of Cardiology and the American Heart Association with support from the American College of Emergency Physicians and the Society of Cardiovascular Patient Care. ACTION Registry-GWTG helps care teams treat heart attack patients with consistent standards according to the most current, science-based guidelines with the goal of improving quality, safety and outcomes.

