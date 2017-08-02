XIV International Congress of Pediatric Laboratory Medicine - Durban, 20-22 October 2017

www.icplm2017.org

Topics:

Next generation sequencing

Pediatric laboratory testing

Bone metabolism

Reference intervals

Endocrinology

Point-of-care testing

Newswise — The Congress is organized in cooperation with the African Federation of Clinical Chemistry. The Congress will focus on the latest scientific and technological achievements in all areas of paediatric clinical and diagnostic laboratory medicine and we are certain that all participants will be enthused by the program.

Taking place immediately before the IFCC World Lab Durban 2017, the congress offers you the unique opportunity to gather the latest information in laboratory medicine for children as well as for adult patients.



The scientific program covers a wide range of topics and includes sessions on genetically determined diseases in children, metabolic disorders, newborn screening, allergy testing, nutrition, endocrinology, paediatric reference intervals, infectious diseases, challenges of the paediatric laboratory, and many other topics. We would also like to encourage you to submit your latest scientific research results to be presented in scientific poster sessions. The program will attract a wide variety of participants including laboratory physicians, pathologists, scientists and technologists, as well as practicing clinicians in paediatrics, neonatology, infectious disease and family medicine.



Durban which is the third largest city in South Africa is a natural paradise known for its gorgeous, safe swimming beaches and subtropical climate, warm Indian ocean, variety of restaurants and rich cultural diversity. Durban is situated on the eastern coast of Africa in Kwazulu Natal province where summer is all year long.



20-22 October 2017: please save these dates in your calendar – we look forward to hosting you in Durban in October 2017.