MSU Scholar Can Discuss Affirmation Action in Colleges

The Trump administration’s plan to take on affirmative action in college admissions flies in the face of established law and ignores issues in inequity in US society, a Michigan State University education scholar argues.

Patricia Marin can discuss the current state of affirmative action in higher education, including news reports that the U.S. Justice Department may be taking action against “race-based discrimination” in college admissions.



“In its most recent affirmative action case, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that colleges and universities can consider race and ethnicity among the many factors they use to admit a diverse class of students,” said Marin, assistant professor in the College of Education. “This ruling, and others before it, have provided guidance to higher education institutions interested in providing educational benefits to all of their students.



“The recent report that the Justice Department may investigate institutions for alleged discriminatory admissions practices flies in the face of already decided law while ignoring longstanding issues of inequity present in many sectors of our society.”



