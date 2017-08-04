Study Finds Drinking Non-Dairy Milk Alternatives Associated with Shorter Height in Children

Newswise — Choosing dairy milk may make a difference when it comes to your child’s growth, according to a new study from the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition.[1] Researchers found drinking non-dairy alternatives was associated with shorter childhood height compared to those who drank milk, among 5,000 Canadian children. In fact, children at age 3 who drank 3 cups of non-dairy milk alternatives each day were 1.5 centimeters shorter, on average, than their milk-drinking peers. The researchers suggest that the children drinking non-dairy alternatives may be shorter because they are not receiving enough protein or calories to support their growth.

Calcium is a key nutrient to help your kids build strong bones, and according to the American Academy of Pediatrics, milk is a great way for your kids to get their bone-building nutrients — even more so than non-dairy alternatives fortified with calcium.[2] Packed with 9 essential nutrients in each glass, milk is a delicious, easy and affordable way to give kids protein plus other nutrients they need to grow up strong.

[1] Morency M, Birken CS, Lebovic G, Chen Y, L’Abbé M, Lee GJ, Maguire JL and the TARGet Kids! Collaboration. Association between noncow milk beverage consumption and childhood height. American Journal of Clinical Nutrition. 2017. [Epub ahead of print].

[2] Golden NH, et al. Optimizing Bone Health in Children and Adolescents. Pediatrics. 2014;134:e1229-e1243.