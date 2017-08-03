Otology Expert at Newyork-Presbyterian Columbia University Medical Center Is Available to Discuss the Recently Passed Over-the-Counter Hearing Aid Act of 2017

Dr. Justin Golub is an otologist/neurotologist at NewYork-Presbyterian Columbia University Medical Center.

Dr. Golub can speak to the Over-the-Counter Hearing Aid Act of 2017, which has just passed through the United States Senate. This bill allows for over the counter hearing aids to be sold, where prescriptions had been needed prior.

Dr. Golub wrote an Op-Ed on this topic, which was highlighted in the National Review. An excerpt is below:

“Recent research has shown that hearing loss may not be as benign as is commonly assumed. Those with hearing loss are more likely to develop other conditions plaguing older adults, including dementia, falls, and depression… Our current system, which vastly undertreats age-related hearing loss, is dangerous. Over-the-counter hearing aids are the free-market catalyst that hearing-health care needs.”

Dr. Golub is available for interviews.

To arrange an interview with Dr. Justin Golub please call 212-821-0560 or email pr@nyp.org.