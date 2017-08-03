Expert Available to Comment on Trump Administration's Plans for Immigration Reform and Affirmative Action

Donathan Brown, a 2017 Fulbright scholar and associate professor of communication studies at Ithaca College, is available to comment on both President Donald Trump's proposed immigration reforms and the Justice Department's plan to investigate and sue universities over affirmative action admissions policies.

Brown is an expert on race and public policy. He has authored or edited several books on the topic, including Dream and Legacy: Dr. Martin Luther King in the Post-Civil Rights Era; Contemporary Issues for People of Color: Surviving and Thriving in the U.S. Today; Voting Rights Under Fire: The Continuing Struggle for People of Color; and When Race and Policy Collide: Contemporary Immigration Debates.

Learn more about Brown's expertise on the Ithaca College website.

Brown is available for interviews and can be reached at dlbrown@ithaca.edu, or by contacting Dan Verderosa in the Ithaca College Office of College Relations and Communications at dverderosa@ithaca.edu or 607-274-1440.