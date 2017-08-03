 
Return to Article List

Expert Available to Comment on Trump Administration's Plans for Immigration Reform and Affirmative Action

Article ID: 679042

Released: 3-Aug-2017 4:05 PM EDT

Source Newsroom: Ithaca College

Add to Favorites
more news from this source
  • Share
Expert Pitch
MEDIA CONTACT

Available for logged-in reporters only

CHANNELS
Government/Law, Race, Immigration, U.S. Politics, Local - New York
KEYWORDS
  • Trump Administration, Donald Trump, Race And Ethnicity, Race and Public Policy, Affirmative Action,
  • Immigration, Immigration Reform
  • + Show More

    • Donathan Brown

    Donathan Brown, a 2017 Fulbright scholar and associate professor of communication studies at Ithaca College, is available to comment on both President Donald Trump's proposed immigration reforms and the Justice Department's plan to investigate and sue universities over affirmative action admissions policies.

    Brown is an expert on race and public policy. He has authored or edited several books on the topic, including Dream and Legacy: Dr. Martin Luther King in the Post-Civil Rights Era; Contemporary Issues for People of Color: Surviving and Thriving in the U.S. TodayVoting Rights Under Fire: The Continuing Struggle for People of Color; and When Race and Policy Collide: Contemporary Immigration Debates

    Learn more about Brown's expertise on the Ithaca College website

    Brown is available for interviews and can be reached at dlbrown@ithaca.edu, or by contacting Dan Verderosa in the Ithaca College Office of College Relations and Communications at dverderosa@ithaca.edu or 607-274-1440.

    COMMENTS | COMMENTING POLICY

    Comment/Share

    Share

    Leave a comment...





    Chat now!