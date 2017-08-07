Research Finds Milk Proteins Are Higher-Quality Than Plant Proteins

Newswise — When it comes to protein, research continues to suggest milk has some of the highest quality protein available, according to a new study published in the British Journal of Nutrition. 1 Researchers used a new scoring system, which is believed to be more accurate, to measure the quality of milk proteins and plant proteins, and they confirmed milk proteins ranked as some of the highest quality proteins available, especially compared to plant-based proteins like soy and pea protein. A protein’s quality indicates how easily it can be digested and used in our bodies. Milk proteins were ranked as “excellent” quality sources of protein, whiles soy proteins were ranked lower as “good” quality sources. Pea protein scored too low to qualify for a protein quality claim.

From muscles to hair and bones to teeth, our bodies need protein to be healthy and strong. This is especially true for growing kids. With 8 grams of high-quality protein in each 8-ounce glass, real milk offers between 2 to 7 more grams of protein compared to non-dairy alternatives like almond or rice drinks. Pairing a glass of real milk with your meals is an easy way for you and your kids to get protein you need.

