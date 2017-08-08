Researchers Find Non-Dairy Drinks Aren’t a Substitute for Nutrient-Rich Dairy Milk

Newswise — Though many non-dairy beverages are advertised as cow’s milk alternatives, researchers from University at Buffalo caution that non-dairy milks “should not be considered nutritional substitutes for cow’s milk” until more research is done to understand their impact on overall diet quality, in a new paper from the Journal of Pediatric Gastroenterology and Nutrition.1 Researchers compared the amount and quality of protein and other key nutrients found in real milk and non-dairy alternatives, and found non-dairy beverages vary greatly in their nutritional profiles. Overall, researchers concluded that the impact of substituting these products for dairy milk has not been thoroughly studied, and “cow’s milk should not be removed from the diets of young children unless there is a medical indication to do so.”

There’s a reason dairy milk is the preferred beverage for children, as recommended by the American Academy of Pediatrics, the Centers for Disease Control and the US Department of Agriculture. That’s because decades of research, and hundreds of scientific studies support the benefits of milk and milk nutrients – especially for growing kids. All dairy milk – including flavored, lowfat and fat free – provides 9 essential nutrients including natural, high-quality protein.

[1] Singhal S, Baker R, Baker S. A Comparison of the Nutritional Value of Cow’s Milk and Nondairy Beverages. Journal of Pediatric Gastroenterology and Nutrition. 2017;64:799-805.