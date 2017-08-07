Yale Chemist's Upcoming Trial Could Open Doors For New Medical Treatments

Newswise — A Yale chemistry professor is closing in on a medical breakthrough that could help cure a rare genetic disorder as well as pioneer a novel way of treating disease.

Yale University Sterling professor Alanna Schepartz is working to send protein-based therapies into hard-to-reach areas of the cell. It's an incredibly difficult task, one that has stumped the numerous scientists who've tried to apply it to treatments for cancer, HIV and other diseases. But this summer, with a new Yale grant in hand, Schepartz is beginning preclinical trials that could prove she's done it.

