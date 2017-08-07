AAHCM’s New Stand-Alone Conference Focuses on In-Home Primary Care for Healthcare Professionals

Newswise — The American Academy of Home Care Medicine (AAHCM) announces its first ever stand-alone annual conference, focusing on the issues and challenges that face healthcare professionals who provide in-home primary care. Three tracks—VA, legislative, and clinical—will let participants customize learning to their specific needs while engaging with a health care professionals in the field of home care medicine. Students enjoy registration discounts, and can apply for travel grants to help cover expenses.

The AAHCM annual meeting attracts a broad range of attendees including doctors, nurses and nurse practitioners, physician assistants, and social workers, giving participants the opportunity to explore new approaches to providing quality in-home primary care in a cost efficient manner.

Sessions will include:

Interventions for Mental Health Problems in HBPC

Care of the Caregiver

Preparing the Next Generation of Home Health Providers

Continuity of Care: Using Telerehabilitation to Deliver Interdisciplinary Therapy Services

Improving Your Practice’s Quality Care in the World of MACRA

How to Implement and Get Payment for Interdisciplinary Team Members

What’s Next – Independence at Home and Other Health Policy Issues in Home Care Medicine

New Oral Anticoagulants Provide Another Option to Treat Venous Thromboembolism and Atrial Fibrillation in Home Patients

Evaluating Technology for Home Health

Strategic Tips for Administrative and Operational Success

Interdisciplinary Team Care Case Based Examples

Elaine Sanchez, author of the unflinchingly honest and surprisingly funny book, Letters from Madelyn, Chronicles of a Caregiver will be the keynote presenter. Ms. Sanchez is the co-founder of www.CaregiverHelp.com, an online support program for family and professional caregivers.

A preconference workshop will offer participants the opportunity to take the administrative and operational functions of their practice to the next level.

For those who can’t attend the meeting in person, the AAHCM Virtual Meeting makes the outstanding educational benefits of the annual meeting available to anyone anywhere.

Visit www.aahcm.org/page/2017_Annual_Meeting for a complete schedule, faculty and session information, travel and virtual conference details, and online registration, or call AAHCM Member Services at 877.375.4719. Participants may register by September 15 and take advantage of early-bird discounted rates.

AAHCM

AAHCM is a professional organization serving the needs of physicians and related professionals and agencies interested in improving care of patients in the home. AAHCM delivers on the promise of interdisciplinary, high value health care in the home for all people in need by promoting the art, science and practice of home care medicine. The AAHCM membership is comprised of physicians, medical directors, nurse practitioners, physician’s assistants, registered nurses, social workers, practice administrators, and residents/students working in the field of home care medicine.

###