Saint Louis University to Celebrate Grand Hall Ribbon Cutting Tuesday, Aug. 8

Newswise — The ribbon cutting ceremony to open Saint Louis University’s newest residence hall, Grand Hall, is set for 2:30 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 8.

The ceremony will include brief remarks by SLU president Fred P. Pestello, Ph.D. and special guests, followed by a blessing and post-ceremony refreshments in Grand Hall Dining. Tours will also be available.

The ribbon cutting, which will take place outside of the new building, marks the culmination of nearly two years of planning, preparation and construction. The hall will welcome its first residents this month.

Grand Hall will house 528 first- and second-year students on six residential floors in single and double suite-style rooms. The hall features classrooms, a conference room, meeting rooms, study rooms, floor lounges, kitchens and laundry areas on alternating floors among other amenities. Grand Hall is also home to a 740-seat dining hall that includes restaurant-style seating, a fireplace, multiple food stations and an outdoor courtyard.

Designed and built to LEED Silver standards as part of SLU’s commitment to sustainability, the building is positioned to gain maximum sun exposure for daylight harvesting and uses reflective materials and abundant vegetation to reduce the urban heat island effect.

Students will begin moving into Grand Hall the week of Aug. 21. Grand Hall is located at 3605 Laclede Avenue at Grand Boulevard.

The hall will be home to three learning communities: Diversity and Global Citizenship, Engineering and Innovation and Ethical Leaders in Business.

Saint Louis University

Saint Louis University is a world-class Catholic, Jesuit institution educating nearly 13,000 students on two dynamic, urban campuses - in St. Louis, Missouri, and Madrid, Spain. Founded in 1818, the University will soon celebrate its bicentennial.

With a legacy of innovative academics and research, compassionate health care and faithful service, Saint Louis University attracts a diverse community of scholars who push intellectual boundaries in pursuit of creative, meaningful ways to impact the world, striving to serve a higher purpose and seek a greater good.

Melinda Carlson, director of the Department of Housing, Residence Life and Student Involvement, is available for interviews. For media inquiries or to schedule coverage, contact Maggie Rotermund in University Communications at (314) 977-8018 or rotermundmm@slu.edu.