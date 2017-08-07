NewYork-Presbyterian Named New York’s #1 Hospital in U.S. News & World Report’s ‘Best Hospitals’ for the 17th Year in a Row

Newswise — NEW YORK (August 8, 2017) – NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital, one of the largest and most comprehensive academic medical centers in the nation, is ranked New York’s No. 1 hospital for the 17th consecutive year, and No. 8 in the United States, according to the U.S. News and World Report annual survey of “Best Hospitals,” published online today. The hospital has been once again included in the prestigious Honor Roll, which recognizes national excellence in multiple specialties.

NewYork-Presbyterian ranks in the top five in six specialties: cardiology and heart surgery (No. 3), diabetes and endocrinology (No. 5), nephrology (No. 4), neurology/neurosurgery (No. 4), psychiatry (No. 4) and rheumatology (No. 3), a collaborative program with the Hospital for Special Surgery. The hospital also ranks in the top 50 for 14 specialties overall.

“Every day, our staff demonstrates a remarkable commitment to providing world-class care,” said Dr. Steven J. Corwin, president and CEO of NewYork-Presbyterian. “Patients of all backgrounds know that they can come to us and be treated with compassion, dignity and respect, and they will have access to highly advanced, life-saving treatments from renowned physicians at Columbia University Medical Center and Weill Cornell Medicine. We are proud to be recognized as one of the best hospitals in the country.”

“We congratulate NewYork-Presbyterian for this well-deserved achievement, which reflects the essence of our shared ambition: to provide the very best care for our patients,” said Dr. Augustine M.K. Choi, the Stephen and Suzanne Weiss Dean of Weill Cornell Medicine. “Our enduring partnership underscores the power of academic medicine to profoundly impact health and well-being, empowering our trailblazing physicians and scientists to drive excellence in healthcare. We are immensely proud of our academic medical center and the work we do every day for New Yorkers and beyond.”

“Columbia University Medical Center is proud of the care that our 1,800 physicians and surgeons provide as part of our long and successful partnership with NewYork-Presbyterian,” said Dr. Lee Goldman, dean of the Faculties of Health Sciences and Medicine and chief executive of Columbia University Medical Center. “Our collaboration drives research and innovation, leading to world-class care, the best possible outcomes for our patients and a setting in which we train outstanding young physicians for the future.”

NewYork-Presbyterian is also home to the National Cancer Institute-designated Herbert Irving Comprehensive Cancer Center at NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center; the Sandra and Edward Meyer Cancer Center at Weill Cornell Medicine, with a strong focus on precision medicine; the Alzheimer’s Prevention Clinic at NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center, a specialized program that focuses on cutting-edge prevention strategies; world-class specialty care centers like The Spine Hospital, providing comprehensive and coordinated spine care and treatment for a vast range of spinal conditions; the nation’s largest transplant program; the first Mobile Stroke Treatment Unit on the East Coast, launched last fall; and the Youth Anxiety Center, which brings together leading researchers and clinicians to better understand and treat the root causes of anxiety disorders, the most common type of psychiatric disorder in the United States.

NewYork-Presbyterian’s pediatric specialties were recently recognized in the “Best Children’s Hospitals” survey from U.S. News, ranking among the top in the nation for children’s care in every specialty, which includes cancer, cardiology and heart surgery, diabetes and endocrinology, gastroenterology and gastrointestinal surgery, neonatology, nephrology, neurology and neurosurgery, orthopedics, pulmonology and urology. NewYork-Presbyterian provides pediatric care in every area of medicine at two major sites: NewYork-Presbyterian Morgan Stanley Children’s Hospital and NewYork-Presbyterian Komansky Children’s Hospital.

NewYork-Presbyterian is also making important strides in telehealth. Last year, the hospital launched NYP OnDemand, a comprehensive suite of digital health services that connects patients and physicians with NewYork-Presbyterian experts.

In addition to its strong performance on the U.S. News surveys, NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital is the only hospital in the nation with statistically better mortality rates in all of the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services 30-Day mortality measures. It was recently named one of America’s Best Employers by Forbes, and one of the top 25 Best Large Workplaces in New York by Fortune.

