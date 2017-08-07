Penn Medicine Hospitals Named Among Top Ten in Nation and #1 in Pennsylvania by U.S. News & World Report

Newswise — PHILADELPHIA — For the fourth year in a row, Penn Medicine hospitals have been ranked among the top 10 hospitals in the nation by U.S. News & World Report, achieving Honor Roll status and top rankings in 11 clinical specialties. Together, the combined enterprise of the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania and Penn Presbyterian Medical Center was ranked as the 10th best hospital in the United States, and the #1 hospital in Pennsylvania, in the 2017-2018 annual survey by the magazine. Once again, the hospitals are also ranked #1 in the Philadelphia metro area.

Out of nearly 5,000 hospitals analyzed nationwide, Penn Medicine is among only 20 institutions to be named to the publication’s 2017-2018 Honor Roll. According to the magazine’s editors, Honor Roll hospitals each perform near the top of the rankings in at least half a dozen specialty areas.

The Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania-Penn Presbyterian were nationally ranked for excellence in 11 specialties, including Cancer, Cardiology & Heart Surgery, Diabetes & Endocrinology, Ear, Nose & Throat (ENT), Gastroenterology & GI Surgery, Geriatrics, Nephrology, Neurology & Neurosurgery, Orthopedics, Pulmonology, and Urology.

All three other Penn Medicine hospitals also netted honors: Chester County Hospital was ranked #5 in the Philadelphia region and #9 in the state. Pennsylvania Hospital was ranked #7 in Philadelphia, #14 in the state, and was nationally ranked in Orthopedics. Lancaster General Health (LGH) was ranked #6 in the state.

The annual U.S. News Best Hospitals rankings, now in its 28th year, recognize hospitals for their exceptional performance, based on outstanding quality, expertise, technology, and experience.

Complete rankings as well as the U.S. News & World Report methodology can be found at www.usnews.com/besthospitals.

###