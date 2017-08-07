EMBARGOED Tuesday, August 8, 2017

Contact: Lucia Lee

Mount Sinai Press Office

(212) 241‐9200

NewsMedia@mssm.edu

The Mount Sinai Hospital Ranked Among the Nation’s Best Hospitals by U.S. News & World Report

Hospital earns “Honor Roll” status and #2 spot in New York Metro area

Newswise — (New York – August 8, 2017) The Mount Sinai Hospital (MSH) has again achieved “Honor Roll” status in this year’s U.S. News & World Report “Best Hospitals” rankings. Mount Sinai was ranked No. 18 in the nation on the “Honor Roll” – a distinction awarded to centers that perform at the highest levels in three or more specialties.

Six Mount Sinai specialties were ranked in the top 20, and four others were among the top 50. The New York Eye and Ear Infirmary of Mount Sinai was also ranked nationally in two specialties: No. 12 in Ophthalmology and No. 50 in Ear, Nose, and Throat.

"The passion of our faculty and staff, along with a commitment to innovation, collaboration, and individualized patient care has made this recognition possible," said Kenneth L. Davis, MD, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Mount Sinai Health System. "We are extremely proud to be on the Honor Roll and among the nation’s best centers as we continue to shape health care delivery, develop groundbreaking therapies and treatments, and recruit and retain elite physicians, researchers, and medical staff."

The Mount Sinai Hospital received Top 20 rankings in the following specialties: Cardiology/Heart Surgery (No. 9), Diabetes/Endocrinology (No. 19), Gastroenterology/GI Surgery (No. 8), Geriatrics (No. 3), Gynecology (No. 23), which went from a “high performing” specialty to its current rank, Nephrology (No. 10), and Neurology/Neurosurgery (No. 16). Ranking in the top 50 were; Cancer (No. 44), Orthopedics (No. 44); and Urology (No. 48). The hospital was also recognized as “high performing” in Pulmonology and Psychiatry.

“Mount Sinai continues to push the boundaries of scientific discoveries, improving methods of diagnosing and treating human disease,” said Dennis S. Charney, MD, Anne and Joel Ehrenkranz Dean, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, and President for Academic Affairs, Mount Sinai Health System. “The exceptional physicians, scientists, and staff provide high-quality care for our diverse communities.”

"I am honored to work with the fine team of physicians, nurses, and staff of The Mount Sinai Hospital and grateful for their dedication to quality, safety, and clinical excellence," said David L. Reich, MD, President and Chief Operating Officer of The Mount Sinai Hospital and the Horace W. Goldsmith Professor of Anesthesiology, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai. “To be recognized among the nation’s best hospitals truly reflects the innovation and quality care that Mount Sinai provides.”

Additionally, The Mount Sinai Hospital was ranked second regionally in both the New York City and New York metro area—one point better than in previous years.

Go to http://health.usnews.com/best-hospitals to view the 2017-2018 edition of “Best Hospitals.”

Specialty National Ranking Cancer No. 44 Cardiology / Heart Surgery No. 9 Diabetes / Endocrinology No. 19 ENT (NYEE) No. 50 Gastroenterology/ GI Surgery No. 8 Geriatrics No. 3 Gynecology No. 23 Nephrology No. 10 Neurology & Neurosurgery No. 16 Orthopaedics No. 44 Ophthalmology (NYEE) No. 10 Pulmonology High performing Psychiatry High performing Urology No. 48



About the Mount Sinai Health System

The Mount Sinai Health System is New York City’s largest integrated delivery system encompassing seven hospital campuses, a leading medical school, and a vast network of ambulatory practices throughout the greater New York region. Mount Sinai’s vision is to produce the safest care, the highest quality, the highest satisfaction, the best access and the best value of any health system in the nation.

The System includes approximately 7,100 primary and specialty care physicians; 10 joint-venture ambulatory surgery centers; more than 140 ambulatory practices throughout the five boroughs of New York City, Westchester, Long Island, and Florida; and 31 affiliated community health centers. Physicians are affiliated with the renowned Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, which is ranked among the highest in the nation in National Institutes of Health funding per investigator. The Mount Sinai Hospital is ranked as one of the nation’s top 20 hospitals in Cardiology/Heart Surgery, Diabetes/Endocrinology, Gastroenterology/GI Surgery, Geriatrics, Nephrology, and Neurology/Neurosurgery, and is in the top 50 in four other specialties in the 2017-2018 “Best Hospitals” issue of U.S. News & World Report. Mount Sinai’s Kravis Children’s Hospital also is ranked in seven out of ten pediatric specialties by U.S. News & World Report. The New York Eye and Ear Infirmary of Mount Sinai is ranked 12th nationally for Ophthalmology, while Mount Sinai Beth Israel, Mount Sinai St. Luke’s and Mount Sinai West are ranked regionally.

For more information, visit http://www.mountsinai.org/, or find Mount Sinai on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

# # #