Three Northwestern Medicine Hospitals Ranked Among “America’s Best Hospitals” by U.S. News & World Report

Newswise — CHICAGO – August 8, 2017 – Three Northwestern Medicine hospitals are recognized by U.S. News & World Report in its 2017-18 Best Hospitals rankings. Northwestern Memorial Hospital is again recognized as one of the top hospitals in the country ranking No. 13 on the prestigious Best Hospitals Honor Roll. Northwestern Memorial remains ranked No. 1 in both the Chicago Metro Region and Illinois for the 6th consecutive year. Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital is ranked No. 5 in both the Chicago Metro Region and Illinois. Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital is ranked No. 18 in the Chicago Metro Region and No. 23 in Illinois.

“Northwestern Medicine’s continued success in the U.S. News Best Hospitals rankings is a reflection of our Patients First mission and our culture of excellence that drives us to not only be Chicago’s premier academic health system, but one of the best health systems in the country,” said Dean M. Harrison, President and Chief Executive Officer, Northwestern Memorial HealthCare. “I applaud and congratulate our exceptional physicians, nurses and staff who provide world-class compassionate care to our patients each and every day. Without their talents and dedication, this accolade would not be possible.”

The Best Hospitals Honor Roll is a distinction awarded to 20 U.S. hospitals that deliver the highest quality of care across a range of specialties, procedures and conditions. U.S. News evaluated hospitals across 16 specialties and nine procedures and conditions.

Northwestern Memorial is nationally ranked in 11 out of 16 specialties with one high performing specialty and is high performing in all nine procedures/conditions. Central DuPage Hospital is nationally ranked in two specialties with one high performing specialty and eight high performing procedures/conditions. Lake Forest Hospital has two high performing specialties and two high performing procedures/conditions.

Northwestern Memorial is nationally ranked among the top 10 hospitals in four specialties:

Northwestern Memorial is ranked No. 7 for Cardiology & Heart Surgery. “We appreciate the recognition because it aligns with what we do every day — provide exceptional patient care to every heart and heart surgery patient. Northwestern Medicine’s Bluhm Cardiovascular Institute, ranked in the top 10 programs nationally for three consecutive years, is now an established national leader in patient care, new technologies and leading edge treatments for cardiovascular disease,” said Patrick McCarthy, MD, chief of cardiac surgery at Northwestern Memorial Hospital and executive director of the Northwestern Bluhm Cardiovascular Institute. "We are training the next generation of physician leaders; and re-inventing new models of care to achieve superior outcomes, like having the highest survival rate in the United States for heart failure. We are proud of this recognition but it only serves to help focus us on continuing to do even better, every day.”



“During the last fifteen years, Northwestern Memorial Hospital's heart and heart surgery program has had a meteoric rise to one of the nation’s top 10 programs,” said Clyde Yancy, MD, MSc, associate director of the Bluhm Cardiovascular Institute and Northwestern Memorial’s chief of cardiology. "We are among the nation’s elite programs; and within the state of Illinois, we are perennially the best. Rarely do institutions experience such a metamorphosis. Excellence requires great leadership, great talent, great vision and determined execution. The entirety of our team believes in our passion for excellence and our determination to provide superior, world-class care, leading edge research and outstanding training. We thank our patients and their families for trusting us with their care, and we commit to this level of excellence for years to come.”





“To be ranked as a top 10 hospital for Geriatrics for a second consecutive year is a wonderful celebration of our team’s commitment to providing innovative and comprehensive care to our seniors while also conducting research that is aimed at helping older adults age in place while maintaining active and independent lives,” said Lee A. Lindquist, MD, MPH, MBA, division chief of geriatrics at Northwestern Memorial Hospital and Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine. “Our team of geriatricians, nurses, social workers, researchers and educators work everyday to not only provide outstanding geriatrics care to our patients and support for their families, but to also train the next generations of geriatricians who will share our commitment to providing excellent and compassionate care for our country’s aging population.” Northwestern Memorial is ranked No. 9 for Neurology & Neurosurgery. “We are proud to again be recognized among the nation’s elite hospitals for neurology and neurological surgery, ” said Dimitri Krainc, MD, PhD,chair of the department of neurology at Northwestern Memorial Hospital and director of the Center for Rare Neurological Diseases at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine. “Our fifth consecutive year in the top ten is a reflection of the talented clinicians, researchers and educators that make our program a premier destination for patients seeking advanced and comprehensive care of neurological disorders, as well as for researchers looking to advance treatments for these conditions and the next generation of neurologists and neurosurgeons who want to learn from the best.”



“We are humbled and honored to once again be honored as a national leader in neurosurgery and neurology by U.S. News,” said Maciej Lesniak, MD, chair of the department of neurological surgery at Northwestern Memorial Hospital and Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine. “This recognition drives us to work even harder toward our mission to provide our patients with unprecedented access to comprehensive, innovative clinical care and be at the forefront of cutting edge research for complex neurological disorders. Our hospital is home to some of the most talented neurosurgeons and neurologists in the country, as well as researchers who’s dedication and drive lead us in this mission everyday.”





In addition to its top 10 programs, Northwestern Memorial was also nationally ranked or recognized as high performing in the following specialties: Cancer (No. 16), Diabetes & Endocrinology (No. 31), Gastroenterology & GI Surgery (No. 22), Gynecology (No. 36), Nephrology (No. 23), Pulmonology (No. 21), Urology (No. 11) and Rheumatology (High Performing)

Central DuPage Hospital is ranked in Gynecology (No. 43) and Orthopaedics (No. 30) and recognized as high performing in Gastroenterology & GI Surgery.

Lake Forest Hospital is recognized as high performing in Orthopaedics and Urology.

For the 2017-18 rankings, U.S. News evaluated more than 4,500 medical centers nationwide in 25 specialties, procedures and conditions. In the 16 specialty areas, 152 hospitals, or about 3 percent, were ranked in at least one specialty. To appear on the Honor Roll, hospitals had to post high scores across many of these areas of care. In rankings by state and metro area, U.S. News recognized hospitals as high performing in one or more areas of care.

The U.S. News methodologies include risk-adjusted survival and readmission rates, volume, patient experience, patient safety, quality of nursing care and other care-related indicators. Best Hospitals was produced by U.S. News with RTI International, a leading research organization based in Research Triangle Park, N.C.

To learn more about Northwestern Medicine, visit nm.org. For more information on the U.S. News hospital rankings, visit Best Hospitals.