Mayo Clinic ranked top hospital nationwide by U.S. News & World Report

Newswise — ROCHESTER, Minn. — Mayo Clinic was again named the best hospital in the country in U.S. News & World Report’s annual list of top hospitals published on the U.S. News & World Report website today.

Other highlights include:

Mayo Clinic’s Arizona campus ranked No. 20 among hospitals nationwide

Mayo Clinic ranked No. 1 in Arizona, Florida and Minnesota

Mayo Clinic ranked No. 1 in the Jacksonville, Florida, and Phoenix metro areas

Mayo Clinic has ranked at or near the top of "Honor Roll" hospitals through the history of U.S. News & World Report's Best Hospitals rankings.

‘Breadth of excellence’

Mayo Clinic is part of a select group on the U.S. News Honor Roll recognized for "breadth of excellence," according to the magazine. The Honor Roll consists of 20 hospitals with the highest combined overall scores in 16 medical and surgical specialties. Hospitals are measured for various factors, including safety, survival, patient services and reputation with other specialists.

Mayo Clinic was No. 1 overall in the magazine’s annual Honor Roll ranking of its Best Hospitals list. Mayo Clinic also ranked No. 1 in six specialties:

Mayo Clinic ranked No. 2 in four specialties: cardiology and heart surgery, orthopedics, pulmonology and urology.

Mayo Clinic ranked No. 3 in cancer and No. 4 in ear, nose and throat.

Mayo Clinic has more No. 1 rankings than any other provider based on factors such as reputation, mortality index, patient safety, nurse staffing and Magnet status, patient services, and technology. Mayo Clinic staff work to deliver the highest standards of care and transform scientific discoveries into critical advances for unmet patient needs.

“Mayo Clinic is consistently top ranked nationwide more often than any other hospital because of the thousands of people here who shared a vision,” says John Noseworthy, M.D., president and CEO, Mayo Clinic. “Our physicians, scientists, researchers, educators and allied health staff bring their expertise to focus on the individual needs of each patient.”

More than 1.3 million patients seek Mayo Clinic’s expertise each year. Mayo Clinic’s physicians are salaried to eliminate any financial pressure from patient care decisions.

More than 150 years of quality

Mayo Clinic’s commitment to quality dates back more than 150 years to when the Mayo brothers invented the team-based approach to medicine – an approach that is continually evolving. Mayo Clinic’s experts work across specialties to provide comprehensive and coordinated care for patients with the most serious and complex conditions.

This U.S. News & World Report honor follows a recent Mayo Clinic report, Remarkable Moments of Sharing, which provides insight into what makes a top hospital and highlights Mayo’s effect on the economy, health system and patients.

“Our patients tell us that the Mayo Clinic experience is unparalleled, offering answers quickly and giving them confidence and hope,” Dr. Noseworthy says. “Our unwavering focus on the patient is the bedrock on which Mayo Clinic is built.”

Many outside agencies rate quality in health care. Mayo Clinic is the only health care organization that consistently ranks among the top providers nationwide regardless of the quality measure used.

This is the 28th year that U.S. News & World Report conducted a rankings list, which encompasses 16 medical specialties. U.S. News & World Report analyzes data for 4,500 medical centers to determine the rankings announced today.

About Mayo Clinic Mayo Clinic is a nonprofit organization committed to clinical practice, education and research, providing expert, comprehensive care to everyone who needs healing. For more information, visit mayoclinic.org/about-mayo-clinic or newsnetwork.mayoclinic.org.

