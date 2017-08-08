Dana-Farber/Brigham and Women's Cancer Center the Best in the Region for Cancer Care for 17th Year

The annual Best Hospitals rankings, now in their 28th year, are part of U.S. News' patient portal, designed to help patients make informed decisions about where to receive care for life-threatening conditions or for common elective procedures.

Dana-Farber/Brigham and Women's Cancer Center is a collaboration of Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and Brigham and Women's Hospital, dedicated to providing comprehensive and specialized care for adults with cancer and related diseases.

"This recognition is a testament to our talented and compassionate caregivers," said Laurie H. Glimcher, MD, President and CEO, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. "It also helps illustrate why people facing a cancer diagnosis can count on Dana-Farber/ Brigham and Women's Cancer Center to provide the very best care possible."

"We are extremely proud of the dedicated professionals at the Dana-Farber/Brigham and Women's Cancer Center who work together as one team with a singular focus on conquering cancer and advancing the way cancer care is delivered," said Betsy Nabel, MD, President of Brigham Health. "More important than any awards or accolades, however, is the hope that we bring to patients who are battling cancer and their loved ones."

In June, U.S. News ranked Dana-Farber/Boston Children's Cancer and Blood Disorders Center the No. 2 pediatric cancer program in the country.

"For nearly three decades, we've strived to make hospital quality more transparent to healthcare consumers nationwide," said Ben Harder, managing editor and chief of health analysis at U.S. News. "By providing the most comprehensive data available, we hope to give patients the information they need to find the best care across a range of specialties."

For the 2017-18 rankings, U.S. News evaluated more than 4,500 medical centers nationwide in 25 specialties, procedures and conditions. In the 16 specialty areas, 146 hospitals were ranked in at least one specialty. In rankings by state and metro area, U.S. News recognized hospitals as high performing across multiple areas of care.