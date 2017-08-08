Six Loyola Specialties Nationally Ranked by U.S. News

Newswise — MAYWOOD, IL – Loyola University Medical Center ranks third among 212 Illinois hospitals and has six nationally ranked specialties in U.S. News & World Report's 2017-18 Best Hospital rankings.

Loyola's six nationally ranked specialties are Cardiology and Heart Surgery (18th in the nation), Pulmonology (32nd), Gastroenterology and GI Surgery (36th), Nephrology (36th), Orthopaedics (39th) and Urology (39th).

“We recognize quality rankings in healthcare play a vital role when consumers choose providers," said Larry M. Goldberg, president and CEO. "For the past several years, Loyola has treated the sickest patients in Illinois. We are proud to be recognized as one of the best hospitals in Illinois and nationally in six specialties for our care of the most complex and challenging cases."

The Best Hospital rankings are designed to help consumers determine which hospitals provide the best care for the most serious or complicated medical conditions and procedures. A national ranking means a hospital specialty ranks in the top 50 out of more than 4,500 rated hospitals. Only 3 percent of hospitals earn a national ranking in any specialty.

Three other Loyola specialties, Cancer, Geriatrics and Neurology and Neurosurgery, were ranked High Performing, meaning they ranked among the top 10 percent nationwide.

Loyola also was rated High Performing in seven common inpatient conditions and procedures: abdominal aortic aneurysm repair, aortic valve surgery, heart bypass surgery, heart failure, colon cancer surgery, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and lung cancer surgery.

U.S. News rankings incorporate measures such as patient volume, nursing staffing levels, patient survival, advanced technology and hospital reputation based on a nationwide physician survey. The rankings were produced for U.S. News by RTI International, a leading research organization.

The rankings are available on the U.S. News Best Hospitals website.