Nixon Anniversary and Trump Tribulations: Political Parallels Invite Insight

Released: 8-Aug-2017 12:05 PM EDT

Source Newsroom: Arizona State University (ASU)

Government/Law, U.S. Politics

Newswise — This week marks the 43rd anniversary President Richard Nixon's resignation from office on August 9, 1974. So far, Nixon is still the only U.S. President to quit the executive office but with so much discord in the current administration, there has been plenty of speculation as to whether Americans might soon bear witness to another chapter of history repeating itself.

Donald Critchlow is a Professor of History and the Director of the Center for Political Thought and Leadership at Arizona State University. He is also the author of the forthcoming book Republican Character: From Nixon to Reagan due out later this year.

Critchlow is available to share his insight on the comparisons and contrasts between the Nixon and Trump administrations and discuss his new book that explores the role of temperament, character and leadership ability in political success.

 

