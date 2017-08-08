Wills Eye Hospital Earns Top National Ranking in U.S. News & World Report’s 2017-2018 Best Hospitals Survey

Newswise — August 8, 2017-Philadelphia, Pa Wills Eye Hospital once again scored in the very top tier of best specialty hospitals throughout the nation in the new 2017-2018 U.S. News & World Report Best Hospitals Annual Survey announced today.

“We come to Wills Eye every day motivated and inspired by our patients, and determined to work relentlessly to bring them the very latest and best in outstanding care as well as every opportunity to benefit from our cutting edge vision research. We also deeply value our colleagues around the country who partner with us knowing that when they refer their most challenging cases to Wills, they can safely rely on the very best minds in ophthalmology to solve the toughest medical mysteries out there,” said Julia A. Haller, MD, Ophthalmologist-in-Chief, Wills Eye Hospital.

“We thank U.S. News & World Report for this continuing honor and our entire organization for their commitment, compassion, innovative work and expertise,” said Wills Eye CEO, Joseph P. Bilson.

The annual survey of Best Hospitals in the nation for the field of ophthalmology is determined entirely on a nationwide survey of board-certified physician specialists. Doctors are asked to

name their choices for the top facilities in the country with the best expertise in handling difficult cases. Wills Eye Hospital was the only hospital in the top cadre to gain positive reputational points among its peers this year when the business of providing healthcare is under greater pressure than ever before and continues to evolve.

Some of the important factors in Wills Eye earning its distinguished position include the outstanding reputation of the faculty who consistently lead and shape the field. This year again they have been named to top national medical leadership positions, lead government-funded studies, and assume the distinguished role of Principal Investigator in multi-center research trials. Of the many types of highly regarded work at Wills Eye, a unique example includes our renowned Ocular Oncology Service diagnosing and treating more than half of all the eye cancer cases in the nation. This year, the Wills Eye Ocular Oncology program was the inaugural center in the USA to launch a first-of-its kind ocular melanoma trial. Our renowned retina service has successfully used cutting-edge retinal implant technology to restore functional vision to blind patients with retinitis pigmentosa and is involved in myriad multi-center trials, notably innovating treatments for diabetic eye disease and age-related macular degeneration. Our neuro-ophthalmology service, consistently called on to unravel complex cases from around the world, this year launched the highest-enrolling center in a gene therapy trial for the blinding eye disease, Leber’s Hereditary Optic Neuropathy.

Wills Eye provides a full range of primary and subspecialty eye care including cataract, cornea, retina, diagnostic imaging, emergency care, glaucoma, ocular oncology, oculoplastics, pathology, pediatric ophthalmology and ocular genetic and refractive surgery. Wills Eye also has seven multi-specialty ambulatory centers throughout the region.

The rankings are published at http://health.usnews.com/best-hospitals/rankings

Wills Eye is an independent affiliate of Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and is proud to serve as the Department of Ophthalmology for both Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and Sidney Kimmel Medical College.

