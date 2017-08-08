Seattle Cancer Care Alliance Again Ranked Top Five in the U.S. For Adult Cancer Care

Newswise — SEATTLE – (Aug. 8, 2017) – The 2017-2018 “Best Hospitals” survey by U.S. News & World Report ranks Seattle Cancer Care Alliance/University of Washington Medical Center (SCCA/UWMC) in the top five in the U.S. For more than a decade, SCCA/UWMC consistently has maintained a top standing among the top hospitals for adult cancer care in the U.S. for Adult Cancer Care.

“These rankings reflect the commitment to top quality patient care that is delivered every day by our providers and staff,” said Norm Hubbard, SCCA executive vice president.

The Best Hospital rankings are designed to help consumers determine which hospitals provide the best care. Measures taken into consideration as part of the analysis of Best Hospitals include hospital volume, nurse staffing and other resources that define the hospital environment.

U.S. News analyzed more than 4,500 hospitals in 25 specialties, procedures and conditions for the 2017-2018 overall rankings. According to U.S. News, of the 4,500 hospitals evaluated for 2017-18 Best Hospitals, barely one out of eight met the standard. SCCA/UWMC is ranked #5 out of 895 hospitals across the U.S. based on data specific to the treatment of cancer.

“Covering nearly every hospital in every U.S. community, U.S. News offers deep, rich data that patients can use to help them make informed decisions about where to receive surgical or medical care,” said Ben Harder, managing editor and chief of health analysis at U.S. News. “We know outcomes matter most, which is why U.S. News is committed to publishing as much data as possible on patient outcomes.”

For the 2017-2018 rankings, U.S. News & World Report also rated hospitals in nine specific procedures and conditions. Of these, SCCA/UWMC received an Overall Rating of “High Performing” in two key areas:



Colon Cancer Surgery

Lung Cancer Surgery



Additionally, SCCA/UWMC also earned a rating of “Excellent” for Nurse Staffing in both colon cancer surgery and lung cancer surgery. The U.S. News & World Report ratings took into consideration the fact that more nursing care per patient is associated with better outcomes and better patient experience.

“The number and caliber of nurses involved in direct patient care at a hospital can play a major role in the overall quality of care,” said Theresa (Terry) McDonnell, Chief Nurse Executive and Vice President of Clinical Operations at Seattle Cancer Care Alliance. “We are proud that our shared commitment to excellent patient care is reflected in these specialty areas, as well as the overall ranking.”

Earlier this year, more than 60 Seattle Cancer Care Alliance doctors, physician assistants and ARNP’s were also recognized by Seattle Met in its annual Top Doctors list. Seattle Cancer Care Alliance has also been recognized by Becker’s Healthcare on two of its national lists: “100 Hospitals and Health Systems with Great Oncology Programs” and “150 Great Places to Work in Healthcare.” To learn more about careers at Seattle Cancer Care Alliance, visit seattlecca.org/careers.



About Seattle Cancer Care Alliance Seattle Cancer Care Alliance brings together the leading research teams and cancer specialists from Fred Hutch, Seattle Children’s and UW Medicine – one extraordinary group whose sole purpose is the pursuit of better, longer, richer lives for our patients. Based in Seattle, SCCA has six clinical care sites, including a medical oncology clinic at Evergreen Health in Kirkland, Washington; medical and radiation oncology clinics at UW Medicine/Northwest Hospital & Medical Center in Seattle, Washington, as well as Network affiliations with hospitals in five states. For more information about SCCA, visit seattlecca.org.



Contact Karen Brandvick-Baker, kbrandvi@seattlecca.org, 206-606-7239 (office), 206-659-2187 (cell).