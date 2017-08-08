Rush Ranked Among Best Nationwide in Eight Specialties by U.S. News

U.S. News & World Report ranked eight specialty care programs at Rush University Medical Center among the best in the country in its annual “Best Hospitals” issue, published today. Rush’s orthopedics program was ranked fifth in the country and remains the highest-ranked orthopedics program in Illinois. The gynecology and ear, nose and throat programs also remain the highest ranked of these specialties in Illinois.

The following Rush programs were included in the rankings:

Orthopedics — 5th

Geriatrics — 14th

Neurology and Neurosurgery — 17th

Ear, Nose and Throat — 33rd

Gynecology — 34th

Cancer — 43rd

Cardiology and Heart Surgery — 43rd

Kidney Disease (Nephrology) — 44th

In addition to the national rankings in these eight programs, U.S. News gave Rush “High Performing” status in nine adult procedures and conditions. Rush Oak Park Hospital was given “High Performing” status in COPD and heart failure by U.S. News, and is ranked 4 out of 5 stars in patient experience.

Rush remains among a small group of hospitals that ranked highly in multiple specialties. Only 152 hospitals of the more than 4,500 hospitals in the United States — about 3 percent — scored high enough for U.S. News to rank them nationally in even one specialty.

“These rankings again show the sustained excellence of multiple programs at Rush, reflecting both the very high quality of the clinical care we provide for our patients and our rapidly growing research efforts that are making care even better,” said Dr. Larry Goodman, CEO of the Rush system and of Rush University Medical Center. “We’re able to maintain this high performance thanks to the dedication and skill of everyone at Rush, both within the ranked programs and in other areas. I congratulate and thank everyone at the Medical Center for this achievement.”

Rankings the latest in steady stream of honors for Rush

The U.S. News rankings are the latest in a consistent stream of honors for Rush University Medical Center and the other Rush system hospitals that are unique among U.S. academic health systems, including the following recognitions: