VUMC Named Among Country’s Elite Health Care Providers by U.S. News and World Report

Newswise — Once again, Vanderbilt University Medical Center (VUMC) has been named among the country’s finest providers of adult specialty care by U.S. News and World Report, and has also been named as the No. 1 hospital in Tennessee and the Metro Nashville area for the sixth consecutive year, having topped these rankings since they were introduced in 2012.



In the newly released 2017-18 edition of “America’s Best Hospitals,” VUMC had 11 out of a possible 16 specialties either nationally ranked or designated as nationally high performing.



“Our longstanding commitment to place patients first serves as the foundation for continued success with the U.S. News rankings. I want to express my appreciation for these strong results and congratulate everyone for keeping Vanderbilt University Medical Center ranked No. 1 in Tennessee for the sixth straight year,” said C. Wright Pinson, MBA, M.D., Deputy Chief Executive Officer and Chief Health System Officer for VUMC.



In the report released today, the following VUMC programs were nationally ranked: Cancer; Cardiology and Heart Surgery; Diabetes and Endocrinology; Gynecology; Nephrology; Pulmonology; and Urology.



High-performing specialty programs were: Gastroenterology and GI Surgery; Geriatrics; Neurology and Neurosurgery; and Orthopaedics.



U.S. News evaluated 4,658 hospitals across the country for this survey and fewer than half performed well enough to have even a single specialty program ranked. To be eligible to be ranked, hospitals must either be a teaching hospital, be affiliated with a medical school, and have at least 200 beds or at least 100 beds plus certain medical technologies.



RTI International, based in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina, compiled all data and produced the rankings for U.S. News. The “America’s Best Hospitals” rankings are accessible online at www.usnews.com/besthospitals and the publication’s print edition is scheduled to hit newsstands later this month.



In a separate ranking released in June, U.S. News named Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt among the best children’s hospitals in the nation, with 10 of 10 pediatric specialty programs ranked.



Children’s Hospital programs ranked this year include: Cancer; Cardiology and Heart Surgery; Diabetes and Endocrinology; Gastroenterology; Nephrology; Neonatology; Neurology and Neurosurgery; Orthopaedics; Pulmonology; and Urology.









