Expert Available to Comment on Climate Change Report

Marty Matlock is available for expert comment on the climate change report released this week. Matlock has more than 25 years of experience with climate change research. He is the executive director of the University of Arkansas Resiliency Center and a professor of ecological engineering. He received his Ph.D. in Biosystems Engineering from Oklahoma State University, is a registered Professional Engineer (hydrology), a Board Certified Environmental Engineer, and a Certified Ecosystem Designer. Matlock has co-authored three books and more than 50 peer-reviewed manuscripts. His research focuses on technologies and processes to increase the resilience of ecosystem services in human-dominated ecosystems; he works in urban, agricultural, and rural systems to solve complex problems associated with land use, water quality, and nutrient cycling.