HOPA Oncology Pharmacy Practice Management Program

New Sessions Added in Areas of Critical Interest to Practice Leaders September 15-16, 2017 - Chicago, IL

Chicago, IL (August 9, 2017): Building on the success of previous years’ programs, the Hematology/Oncology Pharmacy Association’s (HOPA) 5th Annual Oncology Pharmacy Practice Management Program will be held at the Chicago Marriott O’Hare on September 15-16, 2017, and will include three new areas of interest for pharmacy practice leaders.

HOPA’s Practice Management Workgroup Chair John Valgus said, “The fifth annual HOPA Practice Management Program offers pharmacy practice leaders a unique chance to engage with other leaders in a setting designed to help them with real-world problems. We’ve updated information in sessions from previous years and developed important new sessions that everyone will benefit from.”

This robust program will examine critically important areas of pharmacy practice management, including three new sessions this year:

Position Justification

Speaker Jeff Reichard, PharmD will provide attendees with a comprehensive background for pharmacy productivity models, a regional health system’s approach to a novel productivity model utilizing CPT codes, and future applications for pharmacies. The session will illustrate a novel outpatient infusion productivity metric for the health-system level and compare the application of the productivity metric to scenarios.

White/Brown Bagging—Challenges and Solutions

Speakers Timothy Tyler, PharmD, FCSHP and Sarah Hudson-Disalle, PharmD RPh will lead a focused discussion of key challenges such as cost, logistics, communication with other providers, patient outcomes, and drug waste will help pharmacists understand this complex issue from a practice management perspective.

Improving Safety and Visibility in Hazardous Medication Preparation through IV Automation

Joseph Bonkowski, PharmD MHA MS and Howard Cohen, RPh MS FASHP will review one medical center’s four-year experience with IV hazardous medication automation in both a clinic setting and inpatient setting. Important considerations about IV automation and workflow will be reviewed, including installation, optimization, and expansion of automation footprint.

In addition, an optional pre-conference session on Investigational Drug Services will provide participants with tools and strategies for a centralized investigational drug service.

Visit http://www.hoparx.org for a complete schedule, faculty and session information, preconference details, and online registration, or call HOPA Member Services at 877.467.2791. Register by August 15 and take advantage of the early-bird discounted rates. Special rates for members, groups, and students are available. Successful completion of this program will provide up to 13.5 hours of ACPE credit, with an additional 3.5 hours of credit available upon the completion of the optional preconference workshop.

This program is intended for oncology pharmacists, pharmacy leaders, pharmacy directors, oncology residents, administrative residents, oncology business managers, and oncology informatics pharmacists.

HOPA

HOPA is a nonprofit professional organization formed in 2004 to help oncology and hematology pharmacy practitioners and their associates provide the best possible cancer care. HOPA supports research, conducts educational conferences to advance knowledge, encourages professional development and advocates for health policy issues that improve patient care. HOPA has more than 2,700 members and includes oncology pharmacists, pharmacy administrators, researchers, residents, interns, and technicians specializing in hematology/oncology practice.

