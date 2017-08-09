How to Protect Your Eyes During the Solar Eclipse

Newswise — Later this month, a total solar eclipse will offer a rare — although brief — sight to millions when the sun disappears fully behind the moon. An otherwise bright summer sky will give way to total darkness.

Is it OK to have a peek?

The answer: not without the right protection.

“It’s unsafe to look at the sun with your naked eye — or with conventional sunglasses, a smartphone, binoculars or a telescope,” says Rajesh Rao, M.D., a retina surgeon and an assistant professor of ophthalmology and visual sciences at the University of Michigan Kellogg Eye Center.

That’s because staring at the sun, no matter how small the sliver or length of time, can cause temporary (and sometimes permanent) vision damage.

“As doctors and ophthalmologists, we want to make sure everyone is taking proper precautions,” Rao says. “We know there’s a lot of excitement. People want to look.”

Such events, after all, occur once every 18 months, but this eclipse —to take place Aug. 21 — marks the first time in nearly a century that the eclipse will stretch across the continental United States.