U.S. News & World Report Ranks ProMedica Toledo Hospital Among the Best Hospitals in Ohio

Newswise — TOLEDO, Ohio, August 9, 2017 – U.S. News & World Report has recognized ProMedica Toledo Hospital as one of the best hospitals in Ohio for 2017 – 2018. Toledo Hospital, with a #8 ranking, is the only hospital in northwest Ohio ranked in the top 25 in the state.

“This recognition highlights our culture of clinical excellence and our focus on providing safe, high-quality care,” said Arturo Polizzi, metro region acute care president for ProMedica. “I would like to thank our doctors, nurses, staff and volunteers for their commitment to our caring mission to improve health and well-being.”

The annual Best Hospitals rankings, now in their 28th year, are part of U.S. News’ patient portal, designed to help patients make informed decisions about where to receive care for life-threatening conditions or for common elective procedures.

Toledo Hospital was also recognized in the Best Hospitals: Specialty Rankings as High Performing in the following specialties:

Cardiology and Heart Surgery

Diabetes and Endocrinology

Gastroenterology and GI Surgery

Geriatrics

Neurology and Neurosurgery

Pulmonology

“For nearly three decades, we’ve strived to make hospital quality more transparent to healthcare consumers nationwide,” said Ben Harder, managing editor and chief of health analysis at U.S. News. "By providing the most comprehensive data available, we hope to give patients the information they need to find the best care across a range of specialties.”

For the 2017 – 2018 rankings, U.S. News evaluated more than 4,500 medical centers nationwide in 25 specialties, procedures and conditions. In the 16 specialty areas, 146 hospitals were ranked in at least one specialty. In rankings by state and metro area, U.S. News recognized hospitals as high performing across multiple areas of care.

The U.S. News methodologies include risk-adjusted survival and readmission rates, volume, patient experience, patient safety, quality of nursing care and other care-related indicators.

View the U.S. News & World Report profile on Toledo Hospital: http://health.usnews.com/best-hospitals/area/oh/promedica-toledo-hospital-6412180

For more information about ProMedica Toledo Hospital, visit www.promedica.org/toledo.

