ASTRO Journal Advances in Radiation Oncology Now Indexed in PubMed Central

Newswise — ARLINGTON, Va., August 9, 2017 – Advances in Radiation Oncology, the newest journal of the American Society for Radiation Oncology (ASTRO), is now indexed by PubMed Central, a free, full-text archive of biomedical and life sciences literature organized by the U.S. National Institutes of Health (NIH)’s National Library of Medicine. All articles previously published in the journal are included in PubMed.

“Only about half of the articles submitted to Advances in Radiation Oncology make it through our rigorous peer-review system, and we are honored that PubMed and the NIH recognize the quality of the work in the journal. Being indexed will give other researchers access and exposure to the innovative, clinically impactful research included in our pages,” said Advances Editor-in-Chief Robert C. Miller, MD, MBA, a radiation oncologist at Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville, Florida, and Rochester, Minnesota.

The first full issue of Advances in Radiation Oncology was published in 2016. The journal’s mission is to provide original clinical research aimed at improving the lives of people living with cancer and other diseases treated with radiation therapy. Its editorial board works to provide information for clinicians who use radiation therapy by publishing:

Clinical trial reports and re-analyses;

Basic science original reports;

Manuscripts examining health services research, comparative and cost-effectiveness research, and systematic reviews;

High-quality multi- and single-institutional series, as well as other novel retrospective hypothesis-generating series;

Timely critical reviews on important topics in radiation oncology;

Articles reporting the natural history of disease and patterns of failure, particularly as they relate to treatment volume delineation;

Articles on practice transformation, particularly in radiation oncology;

Aspects of health policy that may impact the future practice of radiation oncology;

How information technology, such as data analytics and systems innovations and social media, will change radiation oncology practice; and

Articles on imaging as they relate to radiation therapy treatment.

Advances in Radiation Oncology is a gold open-access journal, so authors, readers and patients have free access to all articles. All work published by this journal is thoroughly peer-reviewed by the editorial board and expert reviewers in radiation oncology. Authors retain copyright of their articles, and reuse is governed under a Creative Commons license that allows readers to freely and easily share information. Find more information about the types of articles sought by the editorial team on the journal’s website. Advances is the sister publication of ASTRO’s other two journals, the International Journal of Radiation Oncology • Biology • Physics and Practical Radiation Oncology.

