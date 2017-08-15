The American Society for Cell Biology (ASCB) Appoints SPARGO, Inc. as Official Exposition and Advertising Sales and Management Firm

Newswise — In August of 2017, SPARGO, Inc. will assume responsibility for the management of exhibit and sponsorship sales for the American Society for Cell Biology’s 2017 and 2018 ASCB|EMBO Meetings and 2019 and 2020 ASCB Annual Meetings. Additionally, SPARGO will sell advertising in ASCB’s three publications and other digital communications.

The Annual Meeting, which has seen steady attendance growth over the past four years, brings together scientists from all over the world to discuss new experimental results and techniques in various domains of basic science and creates the environment for broader discussions on topics ranging from what is cell biology to the future of biomedical research, funding, training, and publishing. The Learning Center at the Annual Meeting will continue to feature technical and scientific exhibits, integrate the poster sessions, and host the popular Tech Talks and microsymposia presentation theaters in which cutting edge content is delivered by the exhibiting companies.

The 2017 ASCB|EMBO meeting will be held December 2-6 in Philadelphia, PA. The Northeast/Mid-Atlantic region boasts a large concentration of medical and academic institutions. Holding the conference in this region makes it affordable and convenient for both domestic and international scientists to attend.

“We are proud to partner with SPARGO,” says Alison Harris, ASCB's Director of Meetings. “Our aim is to continually improve the meeting experience for attendees and exhibitors, and we’re confident that SPARGO’s experienced team of event management professionals will help us fulfill this mission.”

“We are honored to have been selected as a partner to ASCB. We will focus on exhibitor satisfaction, improved ROI, and show growth and capitalize on the advertising opportunities as a key strategy for exhibitors to have a year-long exposure to the influential members of the ASCB community,” says Susan Bracken, President and CEO at SPARGO, Inc.

About ASCB:

The American Society for Cell Biology (ASCB) was founded in 1960 to bring the varied facets of cell biology together. The Society's purpose is to promote and develop the field of cell biology. ASCB’s mission is to: advance scientific discovery, advocate for sound research policies, improve education, promote professional development, and increase diversity in the scientific workforce. Its objectives are achieved through the scholarly dissemination of research at its Annual Meeting and in its publications. See more at www.ascb.org.

About SPARGO, Inc.:

SPARGO is a full-service event management company. SPARGO offers a full suite of services that support the production of tradeshows, conventions, conferences, symposiums, and seminars. See more at www.spargoinc.com.