Science Workshops at City of San Diego Libraries Prepare Families to Observe, Experience the Great American Eclipse

WHAT:

On Monday, Aug. 21, the United States will experience a total solar eclipse. While eclipses are fairly common they are often only viewable by small populations or in remote regions. This month’s eclipse is unique because so many people will be able to view it as the eclipse will cross the continental U.S. from Oregon to South Carolina. To prepare families to enjoy – and understand – the experience, the San Diego Public Library and UC San Diego Extension are hosting eclipse workshops on the science and history of eclipses.

Participants will learn about the solar system, how and why eclipses occur as well as build pinhole cameras to help view the upcoming partial solar eclipse. Scientists from UC San Diego and Scripps Institution of Oceanography will lead these free, all-ages classes, which are part of the Library NExT program.

WHEN:

Saturday, Aug. 19, 2017

WHERE:

Logan Heights Library (10 a.m. to noon)

Serra Mesa-Kearny Mesa Library (10 a.m. to noon)

Tierrasanta Library (10 a.m. to noon)

Mira Mesa Library (1 p.m. to 3 p.m.)

Rancho Peñasquitos Library (3 p.m. to 5 p.m.)

WHO:

Top-notch scientists, many from Scripps Institution of Oceanography at UC San Diego Kids and parents

WHY:

Library NExT (Network of Education times Training) is an innovative new partnership between the San Diego Public Library and UC San Diego Extension that offers middle and high school students and their families access to classes and workshops designed to ignite a passion for STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts and math) as well as prepare them for college and well-paying, in-demand jobs.

VISUALS:

Families doing hands-on activities, including building pinhole cameras.

For more information about Library NExT, visit https://www.sandiego.gov/librarynext