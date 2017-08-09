USciences Physics Professor Paul Halpern Available to Speak About History of Solar Eclipses Used for Scientific Research

Paul Halpern Ph.D., a physics professor at University of the Sciences, is available to speak about the cultural and scientific value of a solar eclipse ahead of this month’s total eclipse on August 21.

Dr. Halpern, who specializes in the history of physics and cultural aspects of physics, theoretical astrophysics, and cosmology, can speak to the physics of how an eclipse appears and how, for centuries, the events have been highly valued for many types of scientific research. He is the author a more than a dozen books including The Quantum Labyrinth: How Richard Feynman and John Wheeler Revolutionized Time and Reality.

Historically, scientists have trekked across the earth to conduct research during a solar eclipse, said Dr. Halpern. During World War I a team that organized an expedition was captured by the Russian army. A solar eclipse offers a rare opportunity to study the solar corona, the outer envelope of the sun, the effect of reduced light on the Earth’s vegetarian and animal life, and gravity, including Albert Einstein’s general theory of relativity.

