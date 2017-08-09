It Is Really the Responsibility of the Government to Attempt to Deal with the Opioid Epidemic, Expert Says.

CHICAGO --- Richard J. Miller is the Alfred Newton Richards Professor of Pharmacology at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine. He can be reached at r-miller10@northwestern.edu.

Quote from Professor Miller

“The Opioid Epidemic is certainly a grave public health concern. Tens of thousands of people are dying from this every year, and it is now the most common reason why people under the age of 25 die in this country. It is really the responsibility of the government to attempt to deal with this problem, and so they should state this very clearly by declaring it to be a health care emergency and providing the requisite support for the programs that address this issue.”

For more, see richardjmiller.org

Juliet Sorensen is the Harry R. Horrow Professor in International Law at the Northwestern Pritzker School of Law and founder of the Northwestern Access to Health Project. She can be reached at 312-503-1482 or j-sorensen@law.northwestern.edu.

Quote from Professor Sorensen

“In the 10 days since the White House Opioids Commission released its preliminary report and called for President Trump to declare a national emergency, an estimated 1,400 people have died of opioid overdoses in the U.S. The time is nigh to implement more responsive, holistic and easily accessible interventions.”

