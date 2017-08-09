UT Southwestern ranked No. 1 hospital in Dallas-Ft. Worth by U.S. News & World Report

Newswise — DALLAS – August 8, 2017 – UT Southwestern Medical Center is the No. 1-ranked hospital in Dallas-Fort Worth, second in Texas, and nationally ranked among the top 50 programs in six clinical specialty areas, according to U.S. News & World Report’s annual Best Hospitals listings released today.

The announcement follows several other recognitions UT Southwestern has received so far this year, including a top 10 medical school ranking in primary care, a top 25 ranking in research, a “Most Wired Hospital” recognition, and a trio of patient satisfaction awards.

“UT Southwestern is committed to delivering excellence in all that we do. It is gratifying to see recognition of the quality of care our patients receive as the result of the dedication of our physicians, nurses, and entire staff. I know that, rather than rankings, they are motivated to provide relief from suffering and the toll of disease and to return to good health those who come to us for help. In conjunction with innovative research and training the next generation of physicians, other caregivers, and scientists, we hope to advance health in this community and worldwide,” said Dr. Daniel K. Podolsky, President of UT Southwestern.

In addition to its No. 1 hospital ranking in Dallas-Fort Worth and No. 2 hospital ranking in Texas, U.S. News & World Report ranked six UT Southwestern specialties nationally out of 4,500 medical centers evaluated nationwide for 2017-2018:

19 in Urology

24 in Geriatrics

25 in Diabetes & Endocrinology

38 in Neurology & Neurosurgery

39 in Nephrology

50 in Ear, Nose, & Throat

U.S. News & World Report also ranked UT Southwestern high-performing in the areas of cancer, gastroenterology and GI surgery, orthopedics, and pulmonology, as well as in the treatment areas of heart failure, colon cancer surgery, lung cancer surgery, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

“This latest affirmation of the exceptional care we provide at William P. Clements Jr. University Hospital and Zale Lipshy University Hospital highlights the advantages of integrating cutting-edge research and rigorous training with our commitment to delivering the highest quality patient care to the local community, Texas, and the nation,” said Dr. John Warner, Vice President and Chief Executive Officer, University Hospitals. “They also complement other recognitions our University Hospitals have received recently, including Magnet status, widely considered the gold standard for nursing care, and joint certification by The Joint Commission and American Heart Association/American Stroke Association as an Advanced Comprehensive Stroke Center.”

In March, U.S. News & World Report ranked UT Southwestern Medical School in the top 10 in primary care and the top 25 in research. In June, UT Southwestern’s emergency department, surgery services and Outpatient Surgery Center were recognized with three Excellence in Healthcare Awards for excellence in patient care and satisfaction by national health care research leader Professional Research Consultants, Inc.

In July, UT Southwestern was named for a seventh consecutive year on HealthCare’s 2017 “Most Wired” list, which is distributed annually by Hospitals & Health Networks magazine, the flagship publication of the American Hospital Association. The survey examines how organizations are leveraging IT to improve performance for value-based health care in the areas of infrastructure, business and administrative management; quality and safety; and clinical integration.

The year’s recognitions come as UT Southwestern expands its presence across the region, including the opening of the Monty and Tex Moncrief Medical Center at Fort Worth, a multispecialty outpatient facility located in the heart of Fort Worth’s medical district. The Medical Center’s main campus includes the Harold C. Simmons Comprehensive Cancer Center, the only NCI-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center in North Texas, as well as the innovative Peter O’Donnell Jr. Brain Institute, which is conducting groundbreaking research and delivering innovative care for brain diseases and injury.

About UT Southwestern Medical Center

UT Southwestern, one of the premier academic medical centers in the nation, integrates pioneering biomedical research with exceptional clinical care and education. The institution’s faculty has received six Nobel Prizes, and includes 22 members of the National Academy of Sciences, 18 members of the National Academy of Medicine, and 14 Howard Hughes Medical Institute Investigators. The faculty of more than 2,700 is responsible for groundbreaking medical advances and is committed to translating science-driven research quickly to new clinical treatments. UT Southwestern physicians provide care in about 80 specialties to more than 100,000 hospitalized patients, 600,000 emergency room cases, and oversee approximately 2.2 million outpatient visits a year.

###

This news release is available on our website at www.utsouthwestern.edu/news.

To automatically receive news releases from UT Southwestern via email, subscribe at www.utsouthwestern.edu/receivenews.