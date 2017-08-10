UChicago Medicine Opens Multilingual Clinic for International Patients

Newswise — The University of Chicago Medicine is opening a multilingual clinic in downtown Chicago for international patients and their families who need primary care beginning Aug. 15.

While any UChicago Medicine patient has access to medical interpretation services, the UChicago Medicine International Clinic will be staffed by bilingual patient coordinators who speak Arabic, Mandarin, Cantonese, Spanish and Korean.

“This clinic is specifically designed to provide easy access to UChicago Medicine’s primary care services, particularly for any patient whose first language isn’t English,” said Diala Atassi, executive director of the medical center’s international programs. “We know our international patients and their families may also need basic medical care when they’re here, above and beyond the specialty care services that brought them to Chicago in the first place. This dedicated clinic ensures we can provide them with routine medical services, too. We believe this clinic will also benefit patients from the Chicago ethnic communities with special features designed for international patients.”

UChicago Medicine’s international program helps overseas patients develop treatment plans and schedule and coordinate appointments. It also offers comprehensive non-clinical services such as lodging arrangements. In addition, dedicated bilingual community liaisons also work as the main points of contact for any patients who need linguistic and cultural support.

The new clinic is located inside UChicago Medicine’s facilities at 150 E. Huron St. in downtown Chicago. It operates out of the International Patient Lounge on the building’s 8th floor, one floor below UChicago Medicine’s multidisciplinary medical practice.

The clinic is led by Dr. Cheng-Kai Kao, an assistant professor of medicine who is the medical director of international patient services. Kao is fluent in Mandarin and is assisted onsite by multilingual community liaisons.

About the University of Chicago Medicine International Clinic

The International Clinic is a new service launched in 2017 by the University of Chicago Medicine to provide primary care to international patients and their families. It is located at 150 E. Huron St., 8th Floor. To request an appointment, contact +1-773-702-0506 or international.services@uchospitals.edu.

