Expert Available: Protect Your Eyes From Long-Term Damage While Viewing the Eclipse

Newswise — Eye specialists from the University of Alabama at Birmingham offer tips on eye safety during the eclipse to avoid post-exposure symptoms like pain, red eyes, light sensitivity, tearing or watery eyes, blurry vision, and many others.



“It is never safe to stare directly into the sun, and and that includes during the eclipse,” said Tamara S. Oechslin, O.D., Ph.D., assistant professor in the UAB School of Optometry. “Parts of the country will see partial coverage, while others will see full coverage. It will never be safe to view the eclipse without eye protection unless you are in a zone with complete coverage and, then, only during those two minutes of complete coverage, or totality.”



“The best option to view an eclipse safely is to wear solar eclipse glasses approved by the International Organization for Standardization, which can be purchased from various online merchants,” said Tyler A. Hall, M.D., assistant professor from the UAB School of Medicine’s Department of Ophthalmology.



Read more about eye safety and the eclipse here.