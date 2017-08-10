Genomic and Fluid-Flow Technologies Win Regional Tech-Transfer Awards

Newswise — LOS ALAMOS, N.M., August 10, 2017—Two technologies developed at Los Alamos National Laboratory were recently recognized by the Federal Laboratory Consortium’s Mid-Continent Region for their contribution to both Los Alamos’ mission and the greater good. dfnWorks, a computational suite that simulates and predicts the flow and transport of fluids through underground fracture networks, and EDGE Bioinformatics, an easy-to use, web-based computer program that allows for sophisticated genetic analysis in minutes, were both recognized as “notable technology developments” by the consortium’s eight-member award review team.

“Both dfnWorks and EDGE Bioinformatics are technologies developed here at Los Alamos that have potential for wide-ranging impact on industry,” said David Pesiri, head of the Richard P. Feynman Center for Innovation at Los Alamos, which promotes bringing Laboratory-developed technologies to the marketplace. “dfnWorks is already helping to support cleaner energy, environmental health and national security, while EDGE Bioinformatics is democratizing the world of genomics, which could someday transform our approach to healthcare. They’re prime examples of how the work we do at the Laboratory benefits the broader population.”

Los Alamos members of the dfnWorks team are Carl Gable (team leader), Jeffrey Hyman, Satish Karra, Nataliia Makedonska and Hari Viswanathan. (Oak Ridge National Laboratory is a partner on the project.) Los Alamos members of the EDGE Bioinformatics team are Patrick Chain (team leader), Pavel Senin and Migun Shakya. (The Naval Medical Research Center is a partner on the project.)

The winners will be honored at the Federal Laboratory’s upcoming meeting of the Mid-Continent and Far West Regions, August 29-31, in Pasadena, CA.

The Federal Laboratory Consortium includes all federal agency national laboratories, including Department of Energy facilities like Los Alamos National Laboratory. The Mid-Content Region includes more than 100 national laboratories and facilities from Montana to Texas and Utah to Missouri.

VIDEO: dfnWorks: http://www.lanl.gov/newsroom/video/index.php?source=newsroom

EDGE Bioinformatics: http://www.lanl.gov/newsroom/video/video-stories/genomics-for-everyone.php

