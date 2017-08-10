70% of the Nation’s Best Hospitals Choose B-Line Medical

Newswise — WASHINGTON, D.C. – August 10, 2017 - B-Line Medical is pleased to announce that 70% of the top 20 nationally ranked hospitals from the 2017-18 U.S. News & World Report Top Hospitals Honor Roll are B-Line Medical clients, using their flagship products, SimCapture and LiveCapture. U.S. News & World Report’s Best Hospital list is a result of reviewing data from 5,000 medical centers and survey results from over 30,000 physicians.

For over 12 years, B-Line Medical has provided a scalable platform for healthcare education, created to improve the quality of healthcare training and patient safety. Hospitals such as Mayo Clinic, Cleveland Clinic, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, and Boston Children’s Hospital have all implemented SimCapture and LiveCapture in a variety of environments, including trauma bays, intensive care units, neonatal resuscitation bays, interventional radiology labs, and operating rooms. Hospitals worldwide have been seen years of positive and compelling results though B-Line Medical’s video-driven Circle of Safety.

As one prominent Neonatologist from a leading children’s hospital recently stated, "I just want to reiterate what a powerful tool LiveCapture has been for us. In addition to using it for immediate debriefings and monthly conferences, we've also been using the videos to track practice measures and outcomes systematically for an ongoing quality improvement project to improve respiratory outcomes of our preemies after birth."

President of B-Line Medical, Hartley Thompson says, “We are proud and honored to service our clients, including those recognized on this list. Our goal is to significantly reduce preventable medical errors and provide healthcare educators and clinicians with innovative video-driven solutions to effect real and immediate improvement in the delivery of care. We can’t accomplish this without the vision and leadership displayed by these highly rated hospitals.”

B-Line Medical is focused on the capture, debriefing, and assessment of healthcare training and clinical events. B-Line Medical specializes in the delivery of robust, yet easy-to-use web-based solutions that have helped over 500+ hospitals, medical schools, and nursing programs in 30+ countries operate and manage their training and quality improvement programs more effectively.

If you are interested in learning more about B-Line Medical products or clients, please contact Helen Woldeab, Marketing Strategist, at Helen.Woldeab@blinemedical.com.