B-Line Medical Hosting Annual Music In Action Fundraiser: September 22nd and October 6th

Newswise — WASHINGTON, D.C. – August 11, 2017 - B-Line Medical is excited to announce they will partner with the Saving Children’s Lives program to host their 3rd Music in Action Benefit Concert and Donation Drive. The Saving Children's Lives program seeks to to reduce child and infant mortality in resource-limited, rural African communities by conducting Basic Life Support trainings and remediation with local providers in those communities.

Since 2013, with support from the Ministry of Health of Botswana and B-Line Medical, the Saving Children’s Lives Program team from Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia and the Botswana UPENN Partnership has trained 100% of the healthcare workers in Kweneng, Botswana in Basic Life Support. Dr. Pete Meaney, Founder of Saving Children’s Lives, has seen a 58% reduction in child mortality, 57% reduction in infant mortality, and 41% reduction in newborn mortality in the target district since 2013. The Saving Children’s Lives initiative has trained over 500 providers on Basic Life Support in Botswana and Tanzania. In previous years, B-Line Medical’s Music In Action events have raised funding to support the training of over 130 providers and will continue to support the Saving Children’s Lives initiative by hosting two benefit concerts this fall, and conducting a donation drive.

Program Director of the Saving Children's Lives Program, Dr. Pete Meaney says "Targeting effective management of acute illness (i.e. pneumonia and diarrhea) in resource-limited settings could save millions of children's lives each year."

Director of B-Line Medical Charitable Fund, Brennan Snow says, “Saving Children's Lives is proof that every problem requires a unique solution. Through analysis and the thoughtful application of efforts, Saving Children's Lives has already created and continues to produce a tremendous measurable impact on the reduction of infant and child mortality in their targeted districts, improving the quality of countless lives in the process. The B-Line Medical Charitable Fund looks forward to supporting this effort to enhance patient safety in resource limited communities for years to come."

The B-Line Medical Charitable Fund has committed to matching all donations made to the cause up to $10,000.00, with a total goal of raising $20,000 and training 100 new BLS providers in Botswana and Tanzania. B-Line Medical invites you to donate or attend one of the Music In Action events. The first Concert will be held on September 22, 2017 at The Pinch in Washington DC, while the 2nd Benefit Concert will be held on October 6, 2017 at Brews N Cues in Glen Burnie, MD. 100% of proceeds from the donation site and concerts will be donated to the Saving Children’s Lives initiative.

B-Line Medical is focused on the capture, debriefing, and assessment of healthcare training and clinical events. B-Line Medical specializes in the delivery of robust, yet easy-to-use web-based solutions that have helped over 500+ hospitals, medical schools, and nursing programs in 30+ countries operate and manage their training and quality improvement programs more effectively.

If you are interested in learning more about B-Line Medical’s Charitable Fund, partnerships, or products, please contact Helen Woldeab, Marketing Strategist, at Helen.Woldeab@blinemedical.com.