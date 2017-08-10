Xenotransplantation Expert Available for Third-Party Commentary on Use of Gene-Editing

Newswise — Dr. Adam Griesemer, Director, Large Animal Xenotransplantation Laboratory, Columbia Center for Translational Immunology at NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Medical Center

“The production of a pig from the edited genome is a difficult process, and the fact that researchers were able to do that is a big step forward. It will still be challenging to further modify the genome of that animal to express either human proteins that can protect an organ after transplant, or to remove certain pig proteins or carbohydrates that could be targets of organ rejection. Each advancement of any of the groups working in xenotransplantation brings us that much closer to the successful clinical application of the technology.”