Therapeutic Targets in Multiple Sclerosis Will Be Featured at Americas Committee for Treatment and Research in Multiple Sclerosis (ACTRIMS) 2018 Forum

Newswise — MADISON, Wis., July 21, 2017 – More than 1,000 researchers and clinicians are expected to attend the Americas Committee for Treatment and Research in Multiple Sclerosis (ACTRIMS) annual forum Feb. 1 – 3, 2018, in San Diego, California.

ACTRIMS Forum 2018 will focus on therapeutic targets in multiple sclerosis with emphasis on disease-modifying therapies. Single track sessions focus on blood-brain barrier breakdown, lymphocyte modulating therapies, the effects of microglia and macrophages, astrocyte biology, and oligodendrocytes and their precursors.

New at the 2018 forum is the presentation by the National Multiple Sclerosis Society of the Barancik Prize for Innovation in Multiple Sclerosis Research. The prize recognizes an exceptional scientist or a team of scientists whose work in MS research has demonstrated outstanding innovation and originality. The annual prize, made possible by the Charles and Margery Barancik Foundation, is $100,000 to be used at the discretion of the recipient.

The forum also features the Kenneth P. Johnson Memorial Lecture, which will be delivered by Suhayl Dhib-Jalbut, M.D., Rutgers University. Jalbut is a past president of ACTRIMS.

ACTRIMS Forum brings together scientists and clinicians in an interactive environment to learn about the latest advances in research and treatment of MS. Young investigators are selected for platform presentations based on submitted abstracts. Neurologists in training learn about career paths in clinical and investigative neuroimmunology at a pre-conference summit. More than 200 posters provide additional opportunities for investigators to share their findings.

ACTRIMS Forum 2018 will be held at the Hilton San Diego Bayfront. To register and learn more about the forum, visit the event website, https://forum2018.actrims.org, and follow the event at #ACTRIMS2018.

About ACTRIMS

Founded in 1995, Americas Committee for Treatment and Research in Multiple Sclerosis (ACTRIMS) is a community of leaders from the United States and Canada who are dedicated to the treatment and research in MS and other demyelinating diseases. ACTRIMS focuses on knowledge dissemination, education and collaboration among disciplines. ACTRIMS also provides a forum for experienced and newer clinicians and researchers to exchange information, debate current issues and discuss advances related to basic research and clinical issues.