Man on a Mission: CSU San Bernardino Professor Chosen for Special NASA Mission

​​​What would it feel like to spend 45 days in a space shuttle hurtling toward an asteroid? That's what NASA is studying in a special mission that includes Richard Addante, Ph.D., an assistant professor of psychology at California State University, San Bernardino.

Newswise — On August 5, Dr. Addante began his month-and-a-half-long mission as part of NASAs' Human Exploration Research Analog (HERA) program, which uses a three-story habitat on earth "that mimics physical and mental effects on the body experienced in space." The simulated space shuttle is based at Johnson Space Center, in Houston.

Addante is one of nine people chosen from an applicant pool of more than 400; this is the second of four missions in which "crew members" will serve as human test subjects for specific scientific investigations.

Researchers will study Addante and his fellow HERA XIV​ crew members aboard the shuttle over the coming weeks to measure the psychological effects of extended isolation and confinement, as well as how the team works together and resolves conflict.

Addante's own research at CSU San Bernardino focuses on cognitive neuroscience and human memory. His mission is expected to conclude on September 18.

Learn more about Addante's HERA mission.