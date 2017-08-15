Contact: Wendi Chason

Mount Sinai Press Office

(212) 241-9200

newsmedia@mssm.edu

The Mount Sinai Hospital Earns Highest Rating for Patient Care by the Society of Thoracic Surgeons

Recognized in the Top 3% of All United States and Canadian Hospitals for Coronary Artery Bypass Grafting and Aortic Valve Replacement

Newswise — NEW York, NY (AUGUST 15, 2017) – The Mount Sinai Hospital has earned a distinguished three-star rating from The Society of Thoracic Surgeons (STS) for its patient care and outcomes in aortic valve replacement (AVR) and in coronary artery bypass grafting (CABG). The three-star rating, which denotes the highest category of quality, places The Mount Sinai Hospital among the elite for cardiac surgery in the United States and Canada.

The STS star rating system is one of the most highly regarded overall measures of health care quality. The star rating is calculated using a combination of quality measures for specific procedures performed by an STS Adult Cardiac Surgery Database participant.

Historically, approximately 3 percent of hospitals receive the three-star rating in both CABG and AVR. The rating awarded to The Mount Sinai Hospital was based on national data covering the period from January 1, 2016, through December 31, 2016.

“The Society of Thoracic Surgeons congratulates STS National Database participants who have received three-star ratings,” said David M. Shahian, MD, Chair of the STS Council on Quality, Research, and Patient Safety. “Participation in the Database and public reporting demonstrates a commitment to quality improvement in health care delivery and provides patients and their families with meaningful information to help them make informed decisions about health care.”

"Achieving three-star STS ratings reflecting the highest possible quality in cardiac surgical patient care is a testament to the focus and dedication of our entire cardiovascular team, which includes surgeons, anesthesiologists, intensivists, nurses, nurse practitioners, physician assistants, and perfusionists," says David Adams, MD, Cardiovascular Surgeon-in-Chief of the Mount Sinai Health System.

The STS National Database was established in 1989 as an initiative for quality improvement and patient safety among cardiothoracic surgeons. The Database includes three components: the Adult Cardiac Surgery Database, the Congenital Heart Surgery Database, and the General Thoracic Surgery Database. The STS Adult Cardiac Surgery Database houses approximately 6.3 million surgical records and gathers information from more than 3,700 participating physicians, including surgeons and anesthesiologists from more than 90 percent of hospitals that perform heart surgery in the United States. STS public reporting online enables Adult Cardiac Surgery Database participants to voluntarily report to each other and the public their heart surgery scores and star ratings.

