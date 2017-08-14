 
Foxconn in Wisconsin: UW-Milwaukee experts discuss employment, economics, environmental issues

    • Newswise — Foxconn’s promise to build a massive manufacturing plant in Southeast Wisconsin is projected to have a major impact on employment, and the state is considering whether to approve a huge package of tax credits for the Taiwanese electronics giant. The UW-Milwaukee faculty listed below can discuss the fiscal, economic and technical issues that are being weighed by the state Legislature as it considers the incentive package.

    ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT

    Marc Levine
    Director, Center for Economic Development
    Professor of History
    veblen@uwm.edu
    414-229-6155  
    Levine has written extensively on public incentives for private investment. His comments about the Foxconn deal have appeared in hundreds of media accounts, including the Associated Press.

    John Heywood
    Distinguished Professor of Economics
    Director of the graduate program in Human Resources and Labor Relations
    Heywood@uwm.edu
    414-229-4310
    An expert in the economics of personnel, Heywood has held appointments in the United Kingdom, Germany, Hong Kong and Australia. His research examines performance pay, earnings discrimination, the labor market for older workers, the determinants and consequences of family friendly firm practices, public sector labor markets and the economics of trade unions. He was recently quoted in a Chicago Tribune story about the Foxconn proposal.

    Jeffrey Sommers 
    Senior fellow at the Institute of World Affairs
    Professor of Africology  
    sommerjw@uwm.edu
    A political economist, Sommers has written on the impact on the financial crisis and the austerity response in Europe. He is visiting faculty at the Stockholm School of Economics in Riga, Latvia, and the co-editor of "The Contradictions of Austerity: The Socio-Economic Costs of the Neoliberal Baltic Model." His writing has appeared in The New York Times and The Guardian. His views on the Foxconn deal most recently appeared on Fox6Now.

    BUSINESS IMPACT

    Wilkistar Otieno
    Associate professor of industrial and manufacturing engineering
    otieno@uwm.edu
    414-229-3134
    Impact of economic development from an educational perspective and a supply perspective. What impact would one major employer's relocation to a region have on similar industries already there and suppliers from whom they would buy materials? It takes most employees about two to five years of training/experience to be an asset to the company that hires them. Dr. Otieno is working with partners such as Rockwell Automation to reduce the training and time needed to prepare tech employees to contribute at a high level.

    Anthony Ross
    Rockwell Automation Endowed Chair in Supply Chain Management
    Founding director, Supply Chain Management Institute antross@uwm.edu
    414-229-6515
    Impact of newly arrived companies on the business and operations of neighboring companies in related industries.

     

    ENVIRONMENTAL REGULATION

    Seth Siegel
    Daniel M. Soref Senior Water Policy Fellow in the School of Freshwater Sciences
    Seth@sethmsiegel.com
    212-303-1114
    Author of New York Times best-seller "Let There Be Water"; expert on global and domestic water policy issues with focus on water scarcity and water quality; interviewed often for TV, radio, print and internet.

    Jodi Habush Sinykin
    Instructor in School of Freshwater Sciences
    Hslaw@bizwi.rr.comEnvironmental attorney with expertise in water policies.

    WORKFORCE DEVELOPMENT

    Naira Campbell
    Professor of industrial and manufacturing engineering campbeln@uwm.edu
    414-229-3403
    Training a tech workforce.

    Ethan Munson
    Professor of Computer Science
    Associate dean of academic affairs, College of Engineering & Applied Science
    Munson@uwm.edu
    414 229 4438
    Can discuss the range of education programs that might address Foxconn’s needs for workers.

    Brett Peters
    Dean of the College of Engineering & Applied Science petersba@uwm.edu
    The skills gap, engineering workforce needs and trends in engineering education.

