Foxconn in Wisconsin: UW-Milwaukee experts discuss employment, economics, environmental issues
Released: 14-Aug-2017 10:00 AM EDT
Source Newsroom: University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee
Newswise — Foxconn’s promise to build a massive manufacturing plant in Southeast Wisconsin is projected to have a major impact on employment, and the state is considering whether to approve a huge package of tax credits for the Taiwanese electronics giant. The UW-Milwaukee faculty listed below can discuss the fiscal, economic and technical issues that are being weighed by the state Legislature as it considers the incentive package.
ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT
Marc Levine
Director, Center for Economic Development
Professor of History
veblen@uwm.edu
414-229-6155
Levine has written extensively on public incentives for private investment. His comments about the Foxconn deal have appeared in hundreds of media accounts, including the Associated Press.
John Heywood
Distinguished Professor of Economics
Director of the graduate program in Human Resources and Labor Relations
Heywood@uwm.edu
414-229-4310
An expert in the economics of personnel, Heywood has held appointments in the United Kingdom, Germany, Hong Kong and Australia. His research examines performance pay, earnings discrimination, the labor market for older workers, the determinants and consequences of family friendly firm practices, public sector labor markets and the economics of trade unions. He was recently quoted in a Chicago Tribune story about the Foxconn proposal.
Jeffrey Sommers
Senior fellow at the Institute of World Affairs
Professor of Africology
sommerjw@uwm.edu
A political economist, Sommers has written on the impact on the financial crisis and the austerity response in Europe. He is visiting faculty at the Stockholm School of Economics in Riga, Latvia, and the co-editor of "The Contradictions of Austerity: The Socio-Economic Costs of the Neoliberal Baltic Model." His writing has appeared in The New York Times and The Guardian. His views on the Foxconn deal most recently appeared on Fox6Now.
BUSINESS IMPACT
Wilkistar Otieno
Associate professor of industrial and manufacturing engineering
otieno@uwm.edu
414-229-3134
Impact of economic development from an educational perspective and a supply perspective. What impact would one major employer's relocation to a region have on similar industries already there and suppliers from whom they would buy materials? It takes most employees about two to five years of training/experience to be an asset to the company that hires them. Dr. Otieno is working with partners such as Rockwell Automation to reduce the training and time needed to prepare tech employees to contribute at a high level.
Anthony Ross
Rockwell Automation Endowed Chair in Supply Chain Management
Founding director, Supply Chain Management Institute antross@uwm.edu
414-229-6515
Impact of newly arrived companies on the business and operations of neighboring companies in related industries.
ENVIRONMENTAL REGULATION
Seth Siegel
Daniel M. Soref Senior Water Policy Fellow in the School of Freshwater Sciences
Seth@sethmsiegel.com
212-303-1114
Author of New York Times best-seller "Let There Be Water"; expert on global and domestic water policy issues with focus on water scarcity and water quality; interviewed often for TV, radio, print and internet.
Jodi Habush Sinykin
Instructor in School of Freshwater Sciences
Hslaw@bizwi.rr.comEnvironmental attorney with expertise in water policies.
WORKFORCE DEVELOPMENT
Naira Campbell
Professor of industrial and manufacturing engineering campbeln@uwm.edu
414-229-3403
Training a tech workforce.
Ethan Munson
Professor of Computer Science
Associate dean of academic affairs, College of Engineering & Applied Science
Munson@uwm.edu
414 229 4438
Can discuss the range of education programs that might address Foxconn’s needs for workers.
Brett Peters
Dean of the College of Engineering & Applied Science petersba@uwm.edu
The skills gap, engineering workforce needs and trends in engineering education.